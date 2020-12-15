ASK OUR EXPERTS

Do Not Miss These Health Benefits Of Drinking Carrot Juice This Winter

Carrots are available during the winter season. You must try carrot juice this winter as it can offer multiple health benefits to your body. Here are some of these you must know.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Dec 15, 2020 01:57 IST
2-Min Read
Do Not Miss These Health Benefits Of Drinking Carrot Juice This Winter

Carrot juice health benefits: Thus juice can help you boost vision

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Carrot juice may help in weight loss as it can keep you full
  2. Carrot juice is good for your skin health
  3. Drinking carrot juice may help control blood sugar levels

Carrot is a root vegetable available during the winter season. Eating carrots is popularly known to enhance eyesight. Carrots are loaded with vitamin A which boosts eye health. This bright red coloured vegetable can be added to your diet in several ways. From salads to curries, it can be added to a variety of dishes. This winter you can skip your caffeinated beverage and choose healthy carrot juice. This juice is a common drink consumed during the winter season. Carrot juice is loaded with multiple health benefits and essential nutrients. You can also add other vegetables and fruits to it to add to the overall nutritional value.

Health benefits of carrot juice


1. Improves eye health

Newsbeep

Carrot juice is loaded with vitamin A which is vital for eye health. Nutrition play a significant role in maintaining eye health. But this juice should not be consumed in excess.

Also read: All About Vitamin A

2. May improve blood sugar levels

Carrots have a low GI score which can help in the management of blood sugar levels. You can replace foods with a high GI score with carrots if you are a diabetic. You can drink carrot juice in moderation for healthy blood sugar levels.

udngejo

Drinking carrot juice may help control blood sugar levels
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Boosts skin health

Carrot juice is also beneficial for your skin. This juice contains vitamin C which plays a significant role in maintaining skin health. Antioxidants present in carrot juice will also protect your skin from free radicals.

Also read: Carrot Juice Health Benefits: Health Coach Luke Coutinho Tells Why You Must Include It In Your Diet

4. Promotes heart health

Drinking carrot juice is also beneficial for your heart health. This juice contains potassium which can help control blood pressure and boost overall heart health. Antioxidants present in carrot juice also reduce oxidative stress.

5. May help in weight loss

Carrots are loaded with fibre and can keep you full for longer. Carrot juice is also a low-calorie drink which can aid in weight loss. It is also well packed with nutrition which will add to your overall nutrient intake.

Also read: Speed Up Your Weight Loss Process With Carrots This Winter; Know Other Health Benefits


You can prepare carrot juice at home as carrots are easily available during the winter season. While juicing carrots you can also add beetroot, amla, some spinach or coriander leaves to it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

