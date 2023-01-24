Immunity: Winter Diet To Keep Common Cold At Bay This Winter
In this article, we'll go over winter foods that will help boost your immune system during winter.
Herbal teas can help boost immunity and act as a perfect beverage in cold winter months
Your immune system is at its most vulnerable during the winter. At this time, you are more likely to contract communicable illnesses like the flu and the common cold. However, if you incorporate some winter superfoods in your diet, Ayurveda claims that winter is also the optimum season for strengthening your immune system.
A balanced diet won't make everything better or cure every sickness, but it will boost the immune system and increase energy levels. The immune system is greatly influenced by nutrients including zinc, omega 3 fatty acids, and vitamins A, C, D, and E. So, in this article, we'll go over winter foods that will help boost your immune system during winter.
Here are winter foods to eat to keep cold and cough at bay:
1. Herbal teas
We particularly enjoy sipping on glasses of tea and coffee during the winter. Include a lot of herbal tea in your diet, though, if you want to boost your immunity. Given that they contain so many potent antioxidants, green tea and chamomile tea are excellent immune enhancers.
2. Amla
We are all aware of how important vitamin C is for preventing infections and increasing immunity. Amla is a highly nutritious food to include in your diet because it is high in this vitamin and also contains other minerals and numerous antioxidants. Amla is a fantastic addition to a weight loss diet because it is low in calories and fat and high in fibre, manganese, potassium, and copper.
3. Whole grains
They are ideal for winter as you can enjoy a hot bowl of oats, or enjoy bajra rotis. Your body's degree of inflammation can be controlled with whole grains. Consuming a lot of these grains also lowers CRP levels, which is good for the body. Oats, a common whole grain, also contain beta glucan, which directly enhances immunity. Since they also aid in weight management, these are excellent rice substitutes for meals.
4. Beetroot
These lovely, bright reddish-maroon vegetables also contain iron, B vitamins, folate, and vitamin C, which support the immune system. They are also a wonderful source of carbs. Beets are also rich in nitrates, which have been found to improve cell energy synthesis and oxygen utilisation, hence influencing physical performance. Beets can be roasted as a nutritious side dish, sliced and added to salads, or blended into a smoothie before a run.
5. Ghee
In an effort to regulate our weight, many of us skip ghee or any dairy products, but doing so could weaken our immune system. Ghee contains the antioxidant vitamins A, E, K, and D. Additionally, it aids in the body's absorption of important vitamins and minerals from other foods. Due to this reason the use of ghee in the creation of ayurvedic medications should come as no surprise.
6. Jaggery
Jaggery might be a fantastic substitute for sugar if you want to boost your immunity. This straightforward, sweet meal is high in zinc and is widely recognised for boosting immunity as well as helping with respiratory conditions. Jaggery can help anaemic conditions because it is high in iron.
These foods will help boost your immunity and help keep you healthy through the winter season.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
