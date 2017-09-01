Time To Choose Your Style Of Yoga. Here's A Quick Guide For You!
Yoga has abundant benefits like it increases your flexibility, improves your cardio health and helps get rid of chronic pain. We have compiled a quick guide to acquaint you with the different types of yoga.
Yoga is the slow and steady way to keep yourself fit and healthy.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ashtanga is the modern-day form of classical Indian yoga
- Hatha is the best form of yoga for the beginners
- Kundalini is not just a form of yoga but a spiritual practice
Hatha
This one's the best for beginners. Get your basics right with the slow postures of hatha, which require you to hold onto each pose for a few seconds and maintain balance.
Vinyasa
If you love intense physical exercise, then Vinyasa is for you! This practice is a merger of two in which you have to coordinate your movement with your breath in a dance-like way. Most of the athletes opt for this one.
Ashtanga
Known as the modern-day form of classical Indian yoga, Ashtanga means eight limbs or branches, of which Physical yoga is one branch. This form has an orderly approach and strict guidelines. It consists of a series of six yoga poses. You will be performing the same series in every class and try and master it.
Power
It's a branch of Ashtanga yoga and has many of the same qualities. The power of this style is that it helps you build your stamina, strength and flexibility.
Bikram
Time to sweat it out with this form's series of 26 poses and 2 breathing exercises. The exercises are conducted in a room with heating of up to 105 degrees and 40 percent humidity. A 90-minute vigorous sequence of exercises in that heat can be back breaking. So, take it slow at the start and drink enough water. You need to give this form sometime but gradually, you will see the effect.
Iyengar
This one's all about the accurate postures. Various props like blankets and ropes are used in the procedure to make the style effective. This style is best for those who get into the detailing of every posture.
Kundalini
This is not just a form of yoga but a spiritual practice. Actor Russell Brand is one of its foremost devotees. This style of yoga is a merger of physical and mental workout as it focusses on the internal aspects of yoga like meditation, breathing exercises and spiritual awareness.