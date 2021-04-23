Dietary Guidelines For Covid-19: Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Shares Three Tips You Should Follow
Dietary Guidelines For Covid-19: Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a series of Instagram videos on what one should consume to improve immunity. Here are all the details you need to know.
Dietary Guidelines For Covid-19: Add vitamin C rich foods to your daily diet
- Eat a healthy and well balanced diet
- Eata\ two kiwis a day, says the nutritionist
- Also, add garlic to your daily diet
With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to rise in the country, it is important to keep your immune system healthy. A large part of immunity is eating the right food in the right manner. In between the pandemic and season change, it would be helpful to have some dietary guidelines that one can fall back on. This is exactly what nutritionist Nmami Agarwal provides us with, in her latest video series on Instagram named 'Dietary guidelines for Covid-19'. Here are the top three tips she shared.
Dietary guidelines for Covid-19: Follow these three simple tips
In her latest upload, the nutritionist talks about the importance of fats and fat-soluble vitamins. She explained, "Vitamin A, D, E and K are fat-soluble vitamins. These are better absorbed when combined with some kind of fats such as olive oil, nuts, seeds or avocado," adding that it was extremely important to consume vitamins to strengthen our immunity in such times.
In another video, Nmami also spoke about the importance of adding one clove of garlic to food, every day. "Garlic is good for blood pressure, high blood pressure and cholesterol. It contains vitamins, folate and calcium. It acts as a magic immunity booster due to a compound called allicin," she said, adding that you must chew the garlic before you gulp it down to activate the compound.
Talking about the importance of incorporating Vitamin C-rich foods into our diet, Nmami spoke about the benefits of kiwi. The fruit is a richer source of the vitamin than orange, she said. "Include two kiwis in your diet per day. Kiwi contains dietary fibre and vitamin C. Vitamin C improves immunity and dietary fibre regulates good digestion." She also said that it contains antioxidants and therefore, helps to prevent inflammation. It also promotes heart health, ocular health and is good for asthma.
She also stressed that this was the right time to follow a well-balanced diet.
"It is important to give your body all the nutrients," she said, adding that one must not indulge in crash diets at this point.
