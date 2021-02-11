COVID-19: Are You Experiencing Symptoms Long After The Infection? Here's What WHO Recommends
HIGHLIGHTS
- Symptoms like fever and muscle pain can persist
- Do get yourself checked by a doctor in case you have symptoms
- Continue taking precautions like wearing a mask and washing hands
COVID-19 symptoms begin to develop in 5-6 days after one has been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The symptoms can last for 14 days and this is why people who have been exposed to the virus are advised to stay home and in isolation for at least 14 days so that they don't further spread the virus. However, did you know that the symptoms of COVID-19 can last for weeks, even months after you have tested negative, as per the World Health Orgnization.
COVID-19 symptoms can last for several weeks, even months after the infection
In one of its recent posts on Instagram, the WHO mentions that there are chances that you may feel symptoms long after being infected with COVID-19. It goes on to add that there can be long-term effects of the disease, and you should consult your doctor for the same.
Here are some long-term effects of COVID-19:
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Shortness of breath
- Fever
- Muscle pain
- Persistent cough
- Chest pain
- Loss of smell or taste
- Anxiety or depression
- Confusion
If you feel it has been long since you have been getting these symptoms, its time to visit your doctor and talk about them.
Along with this, continue taking precautions like wearing a mask, washing hands and physical distancing. The COVID-19 vaccination drive is on as well. Till you get a vaccine, take these precautions and follow a healthy lifestyle to prevent any further damage to your health.
