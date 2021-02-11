ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  COVID-19: Are You Experiencing Symptoms Long After The Infection? Here's What WHO Recommends

COVID-19: Are You Experiencing Symptoms Long After The Infection? Here's What WHO Recommends

COVID-19: Symptoms like fatigue, headache, fever and shortness of breath can last for several weeks, even months after the infection. Do visit a doctor in this case, says WHO.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 11, 2021 11:20 IST
2-Min Read
COVID-19: Are You Experiencing Symptoms Long After The Infection? Heres What WHO Recommends

COVID-19 symptoms like shortness of breath can occur even after testing negative

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Symptoms like fever and muscle pain can persist
  2. Do get yourself checked by a doctor in case you have symptoms
  3. Continue taking precautions like wearing a mask and washing hands

COVID-19 symptoms begin to develop in 5-6 days after one has been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The symptoms can last for 14 days and this is why people who have been exposed to the virus are advised to stay home and in isolation for at least 14 days so that they don't further spread the virus. However, did you know that the symptoms of COVID-19 can last for weeks, even months after you have tested negative, as per the World Health Orgnization.

COVID-19 symptoms can last for several weeks, even months after the infection


RELATED STORIES
related

COVID-19 Vaccine: 3 Myths That Scientists Want You To Stop Believing

COVID-19 vaccines cannot cause infertility. This is a rumour that has done rounds for many different vaccines and there's no truth to the rumour. There's no vaccine that causes infertility, says Dr Katherine O'Brien, WHO.

related

Up Your Zinc Intake To Boost Fertility During COVID-19 Pandemic, Finds New Study

Zinc has beneficial effects as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent, and could prevent or mitigate the damage in the egg and sperm cells that result from the body's immune reaction to the virus, believe experts.

Newsbeep

In one of its recent posts on Instagram, the WHO mentions that there are chances that you may feel symptoms long after being infected with COVID-19. It goes on to add that there can be long-term effects of the disease, and you should consult your doctor for the same.

Also read: COVID-19 Vaccine: 3 Myths That Scientists Want You To Stop Believing

Here are some long-term effects of COVID-19:

  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Fever
  • Muscle pain
  • Persistent cough
  • Chest pain
  • Loss of smell or taste
  • Anxiety or depression
  • Confusion
jlnk941o

Long-term effects of COVID-19 include fever, headache, shortness of breath
Photo Credit: iStock

If you feel it has been long since you have been getting these symptoms, its time to visit your doctor and talk about them.

Along with this, continue taking precautions like wearing a mask, washing hands and physical distancing. The COVID-19 vaccination drive is on as well. Till you get a vaccine, take these precautions and follow a healthy lifestyle to prevent any further damage to your health.

Also read: Do You Get Symptoms Even After Recovering From COVID-19? Here's What You Need To Know


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Reasons Why You Must Have Ghee Daily
Potassium-Rich Foods To Control High BP
10 Hacks For Managing PCOS
Weight Loss Friendly Snacks
8 Rules To Lose Fat Permanently
Managing Arthritis Pain In Winters
5 Tips To Avoid Falling Sick
Yoga Asanas To Boost Mental Health
Harvest Festivals: Tips For Diabetics
Winter Superfoods: Add These To Your Diet

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Know About Risk Factors Of Interstitial Lung Diseases

 

Home Remedies

Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels
Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Walnuts Benefits: They Can Diminish Negative Results of H. Pylori Infection, New Study Finds

Up Your Zinc Intake To Boost Fertility During COVID-19 Pandemic, Finds New Study

Can Omega-3 Fatty Acids Help Prevent Asthma? Study Reveals The Link

Depression Symptoms And Metabolism: Study Reveals Surprising Link

COVID-19: Anitbody Levels In Patients May Fade Quickly Post Recovery, Says Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases