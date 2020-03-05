Diet Tips For Coronavirus Prevention: What Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Recommends
Coronavirus prevention: Washing hands is of utmost importance. Every time you step indoors, wash your hands. After washing your hands, use a dry tissue and the discard it immediately. This and other tips for prevention of coronavirus, right from nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.
Eat foods that are warm in nature to prevent coronavirus
HIGHLIGHTS
- Washing hands regularly is an important part of coronavirus prevention
- Have foods that are warm in nature like ginger, garlic and turmeric
- Avoid going to crowded places and wear a mask whenever outside
The more awareness is spread about coronavirus, the better it is for preventing the epidemic to spread further. From maintaining social distancing to regularly washing your hands, you need to maintain proper hygiene to keep away from the viral infection. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal talks about some more preventive measures for COVID-19. "Prevention is better than cure because there is still no cure for this virulent strain. Follow these small measures to keep yourself and your loved ones protected from this epidemic," she writes in her IGTV post.
Coronavirus prevention: Know the tips for prevention from Nmami Agarwal
1. Washing hands is of utmost importance. Every time you step indoors, wash your hands. After washing your hands, use a dry tissue and the discard it immediately.
2. Use an alcohol-based sanitiser to keep your hands clean. Keep a bottle of hand sanitiser with you at all times, recommends Agarwal.
3. Whenever you are using public transport, do not touch your eyes, mouth and ears with your hands.
4. Coronavirus is an airborne disease and is highly contagious. Cover your mouth with your hands with a tissue paper whenever you are coughing and sneezing. Also, wash your hands within 10 minutes of touching door knobs, especially of public washrooms.
5. Use a face mask whenever you step outdoors. There are two kinds of masks: one is the surgical mask, and the other one is anti-pollution mask. The latter kind of mask are N-95 masks that offer protection from PM 2.5 as well. The former, on the other hand, is a single-use mask and needs to be discarded after use. Wash your hands after discarding. Whenever you are taking public transport or are in crowded place or simply outside, wear a mask.
6. At this point of time, try to avoid going in public places as much as possible, recommends Agarwal.
Foods you should eat for prevention of coronavirus
Agarwal says that including the following foods in your diet can be beneficial for boosting your immunity:
- Garlic - Try to have it chopped or chew it raw in order to activate allicin
- Ginger - You can have ginger water, ginger tea, or sprinkle ginger over salad. Ginger is also commonly used as part of tadkas for dals and sabzis.
- Turmeric - Do drink turmeric milk at bed time.
- Carom seeds - Add carom seeds in water and you can drink it anytime during the day.
Including these foods in your diet can help in improving your immunity and the ability of your body to fight infections. "All of these foods are warm in nature. The warmer your body is right now, the better it is for you. This is because coronavirus tends to infect more during lower temperatures," Agarwal informs.
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
