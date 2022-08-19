5 Healthy Homemade Desserts You Can Savour This Janmashtami
Janmashtami 2022: We have handpicked a couple of healthy sweet treats for you.
Janmashtami will be celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm on August 18. The festival commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna. Devotees, across the world, mark the day by observing a day-long fast and praying for the well-being of their families. People also offer makhan, fruits, milk and bhog items to the deity. Well, in the middle of this, we know what is bothering you. Worried about indulging in sweet delicacies and regretting it later? Don't worry, we have an easy way out for you. All you have to do is give a healthy spin to the sweet meals.
We have handpicked a couple of healthy sweet options for you:
1. Grilled Almond Barfi
As the name suggests, this dessert screams guilt-free from miles away. Packed with the goodness of almonds and flavourful khoya, these barfis taste best only when they are grilled to perfection. FYI: no sugar is needed.
2. Gajar Ka Halwa
Carrots are known to be beneficial for the eyes. It even helps improve bone health. Therefore, we have one too many reasons to include a popular carrot dessert - Gajar ka halwa in our sweet spread on Janmashtami.
3. Ragi Coconut Ladoo
Ladoo is a mandatory sweet in every Indian household during festivals. These super yummy ragi coconut ladoos carry the goodness of ragi, coconut, peanuts and jaggery. While ragi are packed with protein, peanuts are known to prevent heart diseases by lowering cholesterol. And honey, as everyone knows, is a healthy alternative to sweets.
4. Sweet Potato Rabdi
If you are a fan of wholesome sweet treats like creamy rabdi, why not give it a healthy twist this time? Prepare some finger-licking rabdi at home using sweet potatoes and flavoured with mixed nuts and elaichi powder. Sweet potato is a superfood. It is rich in fibres, vitamin A and vitamin C, and minerals like magnesium and calcium.
5. Cranberry Almond Kheer
This rich kheer can be the showstopper of your dessert diaries this Janmashtami. Cranberry is loaded with nutrients and antioxidants. The food item is also known for reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Almond, on the other hand, is rich in magnesium, vitamin E and dietary fibres. This is one unique dessert you must try out.
