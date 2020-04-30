Dermatologist Recommends These Remedies For Dark Circles
Dark circle remedies: Gua sha can be a great tool to get rid of dark circles. It helps in improving blood circulation and boosts collagen formation. You can use it under your eyes 10 to 15 times in a day.
Dark circles can result in swelling and puffiness in eyes
HIGHLIGHTS
- Get proper sleep to reduce dark circles
- Apply cucmber slices on eyes
- Cold compresses can help in reducing dark circles
Dark circles are often associated with tiredness or lack of sleep. Apart from these, dark circles can also be causes because of allergies or natural ageing process. Dark circles are rarely cause of concern but many people want to reduce their appearance for cosmetic reasons. In many cases, dark circles can be reduced by restoring good sleep or improving your sleep habits. Allergies, overexposure to sunlight, ageing, smoking, hyperpigmentation and dehydration are other causes of dark circles. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, Dr Kiran Lohia talks about skincare tips that can help you get rid of under eye circles naturally.
Dermatologist recommended remedies for under eye circles
In the IGTV, Dr Lohia tells that under eye bags result in swelling under eyes which makes them look puffy. This occurs as a result of less collagen because of which accumulation of fluids occur. It can also occur because collagen is weak which results in formation of under eye bags.
To deal with under eye circles, you need to get rid of fluid and boost collagen production.
1. Gua sha can be a great tool to get rid of dark circles. It helps in improving blood circulation and boosts collagen formation. You can use it under your eyes 10 to 15 times in a day.
2. If your eyes are strained and look darker under the eyes, you can place a green tea bag under your eyes. Soak green tea (or black tea) bags in water, put them in a fridge to let it cool. Once the tea bag is cool, you can apply it on your under eyes for a while. Caffeine can tighten blood vessels and prevents accumulation of fluid or blood vessels. The antioxidants will also help in improving blood circulation and reduce dark circles effectively.
These are two dermatologist recommended dark circle remedies. Apart from these, you can also try the following:
1. Try to get proper sleep. Sleep with your head elevated.
2. Apply cucumber slices to eyes. It can soothen tired eyes and reduce swelling. Water and Vitamin C in cucumber can help in nourishing and moisturising the skin.
3. Apply cold compress to eyes to constrict blood vessels and reduce appearance of dark circles.
(Dr Kiran Lohia is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
