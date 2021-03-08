ASK OUR EXPERTS

Dermatologist Recommends Adding This Magic Ingredient To Your Conditioner For Good Hair Days

Dermatologist Recommends Adding This Magic Ingredient To Your Conditioner For Good Hair Days

Haircare: Do you wish for a good hair day everyday? Read here to know an effortless methods that might help you. Follow this simple trick while washing your hair.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Mar 8, 2021
4-Min Read
Dermatologist Recommends Adding This Magic Ingredient To Your Conditioner For Good Hair Days

A healthy haircare routine and right nutrition can help you prevent hair fall

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Regular oiling makes your hair stronger
  2. Conditioning helps get rid of frizzy hair
  3. You can prepare homemade hair packs to pamper your hair at home

Hair fall is a common problem these days that affects both men and women. Not just hair fall, frizzy hair, heat damage, dryness, split ends and many other problems related to hair are faced by many. There are a variety of hair care products that you might be using. One of these is a conditioner. A conditioner is usually applied on wet hair post shampoo. It helps prevent frizzy hair and provide many other benefits. Recently, Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta who is a dermatologist, took to Instagram to share an interesting twist to your hair conditioning routine. So, upgrade your haircare routine with this simple trick.

Haircare: Try this olive oil and conditioner trick for a good hair day


Dr. Mittal says, "A dedicated hair care routine comes in handy in keeping your hair healthy. As is the case with your skin, your hair also requires a lot of regular hard work and effort."

Also read: Curry Leaves: Simple Methods To Use These Amazing Leaves To Control Hair Fall

Olive oil is beneficial to your hair in several ways
Photo Credit: iStock

She further shares her secret recipe for a good hair day. Take a note of these details-

1. Mix olive oil and conditioner

2. Apply it thoroughly on wet hair

3. Leave on for 20-30 min

4. Shampoo and condition as usual

Also read: Always Towel Dry Hair Before Putting Conditioner And Other Amazing Hair Care Tips

Benefits of olive oil for hair-

You can also use olive oil for massage. Oiling your hair regularly can help strengthen your hair and scalp. You can massage your scalp with olive oil a few hours before hair wash.

Also read: 5 Natural Hair Conditioners You Can Make At Home

So, good hair days are no more a hassle! Try this effortless tip straight from the expert.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

