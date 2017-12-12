Dengue Cases Hit 9,169-Mark Even As The Season Of Vector-Borne Diseases Are Coming To An End
With 96 more cases of dengue reported last week, dengue has crossed the 9,169 mark this year.
Dengue case hit a new mark, even as the season for vector-borne diseases is coming to an end.
HIGHLIGHTS
- 97 new cases were reported last week
- Overall dengue, chikungunya and malaria cases have declined overall
- First victim of dengue was reported on August 1 this year
The deadly vector-borne from the mosquito continues to claim numerous lives from the country capital. Now, a data released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation states that the total number of dengue cases in Delhi has crossed the 9,169-mark with 97 cases reported previous week. Also, another deadly disease caused by the mosquito, malaria is on the rise where 1139 people have been reported infected with the disease. Whereas, the chikungunya figures are at 923, with six more case reported last week.
While the number seems to increase at this point of time, there is an overall decrease in the number of cases of dengue, chikungunya and malaria as the season for vector-borne diseases are coming to an end.
Of the 9,169 dengue cases this year, 4,681 patients belonged to Delhi, while 4,488 had come to the city are from other states of the country.
The first victim of dengue this year was reported on August 1, where a 12-year-old boy succumbed to dengue shock syndromes at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
SDMC reported of 3 more cases in October. However, it has still not acknowledged two cases of dengue deaths at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital and another of a boy at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.
Back in October, the total number of dengue cases reported in the city was 2022, while 816 were reported in November. Till December 9, 36 more cases have been reported. Vector-borne diseases are usually reported from mid-July to November and may even extend till mid-December. However, the incidence of the disease was reported much earlier this year.
Till December 9, SDMC reported mosquito breading from 2,10,752 Delhi households till December 9. The number of cases recorded in areas falling under the north, south and east Delhi municipal corporations stood at 705, 704 and 420 respectively.
