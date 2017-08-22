Delhi Witnesses Its First Dengue Death This Season. Aware Of Precautions?
The capital has witnessed its first dengue death this season as 12-year-old Nitish Kumar died of the mosquito-born fever and multiple-organ failure at West Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram hospital on 1 August.
At least 657 people have been affected by dengue this season.
South Delhi Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat told a news organization that, "The boy, identified as Nitish Kumar, hailed from Bihar and was residing in Safdarjung area in south Delhi. He died at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital." Authorities at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital told news publications that "The boy was brought to the hospital on July 30 and died due to dengue haemorrhagic fever on August 1."
Sources have revealed that around 161 new dengue cases have been reported in the past week and around 325 people have been affected by Dengue this year.
Monsoons are a breeding ground for mosquitoes and extra caution has to be taken during this time to prevent yourself from being infected with dengue. Here are a few preventive measures to be heeded.
- Remember to not fill the flower pots with excess water as stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
- Apply mosquito repellant sprays on areas exposed to mosquitoes during the day and night.
- If somebody in the house is infected with dengue, keep the doors and windows closed so that the mosquitoes do not bite them.
- Some studies even say that planting a tulsi plant near your window can keep mosquitoes away. Pay heed because prevention is better than cure.