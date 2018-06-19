Dark Urine: 7 Reasons Why Your Urine Is Dark In Colour
Dark urine could also be brownish, deep yellow or even maroon in color. Dark urine is usually indicative of dehydration; but there could be more reasons responsible for it. Ideally, it should be light, pale yellow in colour. Here are some of the reasons why your urine is darker in colour.
Have you ever noticed the colour of your urine? We know it sounds gross to do so but sometimes, it is important to keep a track of it. Normally, it is pale yellow in colour. But when the colour starts to get darker, it could be something you need to worry about. Dark urine could also be brownish, deep yellow or even maroon in color. Dark urine is usually indicative of dehydration; but there could be more reasons responsible for it. Ideally, when you eat or drink something, it goes through your digestive tract, circulatory system and then to your kidney. Kidneys are where everything is filtered and urine is produced. Urine contains the harmful toxins which need to be eliminated from the body. Darker urine is more concentrated. It is indicative of the fact that unnecessary toxins and wastes are circulating in your body which could mess with your health. This, again, depends on how much fluids you drink throughout the day. But there could be many other reasons responsible for the same.
Here are 7 possible reasons why your urine is dark in colour.
1. Dehydration
Dehydration is one of the most important causes of dark urine. Lack of sufficient fluids in your body could disturb the natural balance of fluids in your body and lead to a number of health problems. It could give you dark urine, dry mouth, a feeling of lightheadedness and fatigue. Excessive workouts can also leave you dehydrated. The best way to combat it is to drink lots of water; experts recommend two liters of water every day for a healthy living.
2. Liver disease
When urine becomes brownish in colour, it could be indicative of an underlying liver disease. Bilirubin is a liquid produced in the body when old red blood cells breakdown. Excessive bilirubin is produced in the body when a liver disease affects the normal functioning of the organ. This liquid combines with bile in the liver and gives your urine a brownish colour.
3. Gallstones
Gallstones are usually made from bilirubin and cholesterol. Usually they do not cause much problem but sometimes they block the duct of the gallbladder and lead to inflammation. This can give your severe abdominal pains and dark urine as well. For this, try switching to a healthy and balanced diet. A gallbladder removal surgery is also recommended at times.
4. Blood in the urine
Some underlying health conditions can give you blood in the urine. These could be kidney infections or UTIs. It could give your urine a darker, maroon colour. An enlarged prostate gland could also give you blood in the urine.
5. Some foods you ate
Some foods could also give your urine the darker shade. Blackberries and beets are the foods which could give your urine a pinkish colour. Aloe and fava beans could give your urine a brownish colour and vitamin C could turn it orange. In some cases, asparagus could give your urine a greenish colour.
6. Effect of some medicines
Ever noticed that while consuming medicines your urine turns darker in colour? Some antibiotics and laxatives could give your urine the deep yellow and brownish colour. Vitamin B supplements could also do the same.
7. Jaundice
People suffering from jaundice also experience a darker urine colour. Jaundice is a liver disease characterized by yellowing of the eyes, skin and urine. The dark yellow colour is because of excessive bile pigment in the body.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.