7 Signs You're Not Drinking Enough Water
Not drinking enough water in a day can lead to many health problems. Make sure to check for these symptoms of dehydration in your body.
Drinking lots of water helps in weight loss
HIGHLIGHTS
- Not drinking enough water can cause digestion problems
- Dehydration can lead to joint pains
- Drinking less water causes unnecessary hunger pangs
Have you ever noticed that every time you're thirsty, a cool glassful of water quenches your thirst better than any soda, coffee or tea? We might love indulging in soft drinks, mocktails and coffee. But water will always make us feel more satisfied than any of these drinks. However, we always enjoy giving into indulgence more than giving in to what we need, and end up not drinking enough water in a day. And accordingly, our body begins to respond to this water deficiency.
1. Headache
A primary sign of dehydration is headache. The body compensates for lack of water by taking it from the blood, which affects the oxygen in our brain and leads to headache. So, the next time headache strikes you, have a glass of water instead of the aspirin.
Also read: Here's How Tap Water Can Affect Your Health, Tips To Ensure Safety Of Drinking Water
2. Mouth, skin and eye dryness
When you experience mouth dryness, it is because of dehydration. And reaching out for coffee and sodas in this situation can dehydrate you further. Dehydration also leads to dryness in the skin and eyes.
3. Dark coloured urine
Dark coloured urine indicates that you are not drinking enough water and must increase your water intake instantly.
4. Unnecessary hunger pangs
There are times when less water in the body might give you signals of hunger and the need to munch on a quick snack. If you feel that this hunger is a little strange since you had your last meal only an hour ago, go for drinking water first and see if its hunger or thirst.
Also read: 5 Simplest Tricks To Reduce Water Retention
5. Digestive problems
If you experience diarrhoea or nausea, dehydration might be the reason for it. Similarly, it will also cause constipation since body will hold on to the water it has.
6. Weight gain
It is always suggested to drink lots of water to people who are looking forward to weight loss. If your body isn't getting enough water, it will hold onto what it does get and cause weight gain.
7. Joint pain
Our joints need good amount of water to stay lubricated and function properly. The cushions between your spinal vertebra need water to help absorb shock from your movements. Drinking more water might not cure joint pains but it certainly couldn't hurt.
Also read: Why Do Dieticians Promote Herb Infused Water For Weight Loss?