Top 3 Ways To Prevent Dandruff In Winter, According To Expert
Here are 3 effective yet simple hacks to help prevent dandruff in winter.
Dandruff is extremely common in winter
Dandruff is among the most common winter diseases. Dandruff is the dry and flaky skin that peels from the scalp as it dries out due to the winter cold. In one of her recent posts, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares the best ways to prevent it altogether.
She writes, “Dandruff is becoming a major and common problem of hair nowadays. It is a condition that produces flakes on the scalp skin, followed by itching on the skin. Talking scientifically, Dandruff is a non-inflammatory and chronic condition which is characterised by the most common dermatological skin problem, related to the scalp that is eminent by an excessive range of scalp tissue being affected.”
“The main cause of dandruff is not visible properly, but there are multiple factors such as the oily scalp, poor hygiene leading to fungal infection, seborrheic dermatitis, sensitivity to hair products, and the growth of a specific type of fungus that lives on your scalp.
Although dandruff can be a difficult problem to deal with, a variety of natural remedies may reduce symptoms and provide relief. The next time you start spotting flakes, try the above-mentioned natural remedies to support scalp health and decrease dandruff naturally. Additionally, making changes to your diet may reduce inflammation and prevent fungal infections, which may help treat dandruff.” She continues.
Here are 3 best ways to prevent dandruff in winter, according to the nutritionist:
1. Neem Extract
Neem helps to clean the scalp and it also clears clogged pores while improving hair growth. The regenerative properties of neem are extremely essential and impactful for the treatment of dandruff. Apply neem leaf extract and wash it off with lukewarm water.
2. Amla Powder With Yogurt
Amla, known as Indian gooseberry, is an ample source of Vitamin C. Powdered Amla is used as an essential for dandruff. On the other hand, yogurt contains 'friendly bacteria that keep yeast in check. Mix 2 tsp amla powder with yogurt and then apply it on your scalp.
3. Manage Stress
Stress may weaken your immune system and decrease your body's ability to fight off infections that cause dandruff. Furthermore, stress often precedes episodes of seborrheic dermatitis, one of the most common causes of dandruff. Try taking a restorative walk or practising yoga for that.
Look at her post:
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
