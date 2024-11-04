Experiencing Dandruff As The Weather Changes? Follow These Tips For Relief
Below we share a list of tips to help minimise dandruff as the weather changes.
These tips help address dandruff from multiple angles, reducing dryness and irritation
The transition to winter weather can indeed trigger or worsen dandruff. When temperatures drop, the air outside becomes much colder and drier, causing the skin, including the scalp, to lose moisture more quickly. Indoor heating systems, which we rely on to stay warm, also create dry air that can further dehydrate the scalp. This lack of moisture often leads to dry, flaky skin on the scalp, which may become itchy and irritated. In response, the scalp may start overproducing oil to compensate for the dryness, creating an environment where yeast (Malassezia), a common dandruff-causing fungus, can thrive. This combination of dryness, irritation, and increased oil production can lead to a buildup of flakes and worsening dandruff symptoms during the winter months. Read on as we share a list of tips to help minimise dandruff as the weather changes.
Tips to help reduce dandruff during winter
1. Use a moisturising shampoo
Choose a shampoo that focuses on hydration to combat the dryness of winter air. Ingredients like aloe vera, glycerin, or hyaluronic acid are excellent for locking in moisture. A moisturising shampoo helps keep the scalp soft and hydrated, preventing the dryness that often leads to flaking and dandruff.
2. Incorporate a dandruff shampoo
Weekly Using a medicated anti-dandruff shampoo once or twice a week can control dandruff. Look for shampoos containing active ingredients like zinc pyrithione, selenium sulfide, or ketoconazole. These ingredients target the yeast that contributes to dandruff while helping to soothe the scalp.
3. Avoid hot showers
Hot water may feel comforting in winter, but it strips the scalp of natural oils, worsening dryness and potentially leading to more flaking. Washing your hair with lukewarm water helps retain moisture, keeping the scalp healthier and less prone to drying out.
4. Limit the use of hair styling products
Heavy styling products like gels, sprays, and mousses can build up on the scalp, which can block pores and worsen dandruff. In winter, it's helpful to reduce the use of such products to allow your scalp to breathe and stay cleaner.
5. Apply coconut oil
Coconut oil has antifungal properties and is a great natural moisturiser for the scalp. Massage a small amount of warm coconut oil into the scalp before shampooing to help reduce flaking and soothe any itching. Leave it on for 20–30 minutes, then wash as usual.
6. Use a humidifier indoors
Indoor heating can dry out the air, which in turn dehydrates the scalp. Using a humidifier helps maintain adequate humidity levels indoors, keeping your skin and scalp hydrated. Running a humidifier in your bedroom or main living space can reduce the dryness of the air, helping to prevent the conditions that lead to winter dandruff.
7. Brush your hair regularly
Regular brushing helps distribute the scalp's natural oils evenly along the hair shaft, which can prevent buildup in one spot and keep the scalp moisturised. Brushing also removes loose flakes and stimulates blood circulation to the scalp, promoting a healthier scalp overall.
These tips help address dandruff from multiple angles, reducing dryness and irritation while promoting a healthier, well-hydrated scalp. With consistent care, these practices can keep your scalp balanced and comfortable through the winter season.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.