Dandruff In Winters? Try These 7 Effective Remedies For Relief
Here we share a list of remedies you can try to reduce dandruff during winter.
Dandruff is a common condition that occurs when the scalp becomes dry or oily, leading to the shedding of dead skin cells. During winter, several factors contribute to the likelihood of experiencing dandruff. Cold temperatures constrict blood vessels in the scalp, reducing the supply of oil and moisture to the skin. This can cause dryness and flakiness.
Sunlight exposure helps inhibit the growth of Malassezia, a type of fungus associated with dandruff. Reduced sunlight in winter can lead to an increased growth of this fungus. Read on as we share a list of remedies you can try to reduce dandruff during winter.
To help reduce dandruff in winter, the following remedies may be helpful:
1. Tea tree oil
Tea tree oil has anti-fungal properties that can help reduce dandruff by eliminating the fungus that causes it. Mix a few drops of tea tree oil with a carrier oil such as coconut or olive oil, and apply it to your scalp. Leave it on for about 30 minutes before rinsing it out with a mild shampoo.
2. Apple cider vinegar
Apple cider vinegar helps balance the pH of the scalp, reducing the growth of yeast that contributes to dandruff. Mix equal parts of apple cider vinegar and water, and apply it to your scalp. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing. Repeat twice a week.
3. Aloe vera
Aloe vera has soothing and anti-inflammatory properties that can alleviate itching and flaking caused by dandruff. Extract fresh aloe vera gel from the leaves and apply it to your scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes to an hour before washing it off with a gentle shampoo.
4. Baking soda
Baking soda acts as an exfoliant, removing dead skin cells and reducing dandruff. Wet your hair, then rub some baking soda onto your scalp. Leave it on for a few minutes, then rinse it out thoroughly. This can be done once a week.
5. Coconut oil
Coconut oil moisturises the scalp, reduces dryness, and prevents overgrowth of yeast, ultimately reducing dandruff. Warm up some coconut oil and massage it into your scalp. Leave it on overnight and wash your hair the next morning. Repeat this a few times a week.
6. Neem oil
Neem oil has antifungal and antibacterial properties that can combat dandruff-causing fungi. Mix a few drops of neem oil with a carrier oil and massage it onto your scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes to an hour before washing it out with a mild shampoo. Use it once or twice a week.
7. Salicylic acid-based shampoos
Salicylic acid exfoliates the scalp, removing dead skin cells and reducing flakes. Look for shampoos that contain salicylic acid and use them according to the instructions provided. Use these shampoos 2-3 times a week.
To make these remedies work effectively, it's important to follow the instructions properly and be consistent with the chosen remedy. Use the remedies in moderation and avoid excessive use, as it can irritate the scalp. If the dandruff persists or worsens despite trying these remedies, it's recommended to consult a dermatologist for further evaluation and treatment options.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
