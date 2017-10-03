ASK OUR EXPERTS

Crowning Glory: Top 5 Hair Care Ingredients, Right In Your Kitchen!

Our hair; our crowning glory. You don't need to waste your time and money on expensive treatments and salons for shiny, healthy hair! Read on to know our top five hair care ingredients, which you can find right in your kitchen.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 3, 2017 03:17 IST
2-Min Read
For most of us, our hair is our pride and glory. While a lot of us spend so much time and money going to the salon and looking out for the next revolutionary hair treatment that promises to turn it all around, few realize that all we need for strong, healthy hair is sitting right here on our kitchen counters! Here are our top five hair-care ingredients, which just happen to be inexpensive and easily accessible. And by that, we mean that all you need to do is stroll down to your kitchen and rustle through your shelves:

1. Mayonnaise

Mayonnaise is one of the best at-home remedies for damaged, dry hair. It is made out of eggs, vinegar, and oil. These ingredients help add and lock in moisture, and restoring damaged hair. It's also super easy to use- just coat your hair with it for twenty minutes, and rinse off with shampoo- and voila!

2. Honey

Honey is an extremely versatile ingredient. Not only does it satisfy your sweet tooth, but it also greatly benefits your skin and hair. Recently, honey has come to the forefront in skincare, but it has magical hair-care properties too! It helps retain moisture in your hair, and nourishes your scalp at the same time. Simply mix it in with your favorite natural oil for a deep-conditioning treatment.

hair care hair loss long

Honey has magical hair-care properties
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Banana

While this fruit is a favorite of many for eliminating hunger pangs, it also serves as a great treatment for dry and damaged hair. Mash a banana and mix it in with about 5 ml of almond oil, and apply it on your hair. Leave it on for about half an hour, and rinse off with your shampoo.
 

hair care hair loss long

Use a banana if your hair are dry and damaged
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Eggs

Eggs are a great source of protein. So why not feed some to your hair? Protein in your hair gives it strength and structure. So run to your fridge and pick out some eggs- you can mix it in with other natural ingredients like honey or avocados for a great hair mask!

hair care hair loss long

Eggs help in hair growth
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Olive Oil

We've all heard it- olive oil is great for cooking, it so much healthier, etc. But few realize what a magic ingredient it really is, especially when it comes to hair care! It can work wonders when it comes to dandruff, split ends, and weak, rough and dull hair. Just massage it into your damp scalp, leave it on for about twenty minutes, and rinse off with shampoo. You can also use it as a conditioner or a hot oil treatment too.

