Is Desi White Butter Good For Health?

Health Benefits Of White Desi Butter: Lets explore the nutritional benefits and risks associated with eating desi white butter.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Feb 13, 2025 06:42 IST
3-Min Read
White desi butter, a staple in many Indian households, is often viewed as a traditional superfood. Made from fresh cow's milk through natural churning, it is free from additives and preservatives, unlike commercially processed butter. Rich in essential fats, fat-soluble vitamins, and probiotics, desi white butter has been a part of Ayurveda for centuries, known for its potential health benefits. However, with modern dietary concerns surrounding fat intake, many wonder if it is truly good for health. Let's explore the nutritional benefits and risks associated with consuming desi white butter.

Nutritional benefits of desi white butter

White desi butter is packed with healthy fats, vitamins A, D, E, and K, along with trace minerals. According to the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), India, these fat-soluble vitamins are essential for skin health, immunity, and bone strength. Additionally, its short-chain fatty acids support digestion and metabolism, making desi white butter a beneficial dietary addition when consumed in moderation.



Health benefits of desi white butter

If you are healthy and active, incorporating small amounts of white desi butter into your diet can be good for overall well-being. However, excessive intake may contribute to weight gain and heart risks.



1. Good source of healthy fats

Desi white butter contains conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), which has been studied for its potential in reducing inflammation and supporting fat metabolism. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition highlights that moderate consumption of CLA-rich fats may aid in weight management and heart health.

2. Supports gut health

Traditional churning methods retain butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that is essential for gut health and digestion. Studies published in Gut Microbes indicate that butyrate reduces gut inflammation and promotes beneficial gut bacteria, potentially improving digestion.

3. Rich in vitamins for immunity

Desi white butter is an excellent source of vitamin A and vitamin D, both crucial for immune function and eye health. Research by the World Health Organisation (WHO) suggests that vitamin A deficiency can lead to compromised immunity, making dairy products like white desi butter a valuable dietary addition.

4. Good for skin health and hair health

The presence of healthy fats, vitamin E, and antioxidants helps in skin hydration and repair. Ayurveda also recognises white desi butter as a natural remedy for dry skin and hair nourishment when consumed or applied externally.

5. Boosts energy levels

Desi white butter provides instant energy as its fats are quickly metabolised. This makes it a preferred choice for athletes, children, and people recovering from illness. The National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), India, states that desi butter can be a natural energy booster when consumed in moderation.

6. May help balance cholesterol levels

Contrary to popular belief, not all saturated fats are harmful. White desi butter contains good cholesterol (HDL), which helps balance bad cholesterol (LDL). The European Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that moderate dairy fat intake may not increase heart disease risk when combined with a balanced diet.

7. Promotes joint health

The healthy fats in desi white butter may aid in joint lubrication and reducing inflammation, potentially benefiting people with arthritis and joint pain. According to Ayurvedic principles, ghee and butter made from cow's milk are traditionally used to support joint flexibility.

Are there any risks of consuming desi white butter?

While white desi butter has multiple health benefits, excess consumption can lead to weight gain and cardiovascular issues. The American Heart Association (AHA) advises that saturated fat intake should not exceed 10% of daily calories. People with heart disease, high cholesterol, or obesity should consume it in limited amounts and focus on an overall balanced diet.

Desi white butter, when consumed in moderation, can be a nutrient-rich addition to your diet. It provides healthy fats, essential vitamins, and gut-friendly properties, making it beneficial for digestion, immunity, and energy levels.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

