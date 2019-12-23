Is It Healthy To Drink Milk Every Day? What Is The Best Time To Drink Milk? Know Answers From Experts
Drinking milk is associated with many health benefits. It is an amazing source of calcium. It boost healthy development of bones and teeth. But is it healthy to drink milk everyday? What is the best time to drink milk? Here are the answers from experts.
Drinking milk can help you support healthy bones and teeth
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drinking milk can help you promote bone health
- One can fight the risk of osteoporosis with enough milk consumption
- Drinking milk is extremely necessary for children
Your mother might have told you that drinking milk daily is extremely necessary for better health. Most people are aware that drinking milk promotes the health of bones and teeth. Kids need to drink milk for better development of healthy bones and teeth for a lifetime. Indians usually drink milk for breakfast or before going to bed. But is it necessary to drink milk daily? What is the best time to drink milk? Here are some facts revealed by experts about drinking milk and what is the best time to drink milk.
Should you drink milk daily? What is the best time to drink milk?
Dr. Ramani Ranjan, Consultant, Paediatrics & Neonatology explains, "Milk is good for bones because it is a rich source of calcium, essential for healthy bones and teeth. Drinking a glass of milk also keeps osteoporosis at bay. Milk is also a rich source of other essential vitamins and minerals. Many athletes drink milk after their workout because it provides the body essential nutrients needed to recover. Also, milk helps to prevent muscle soreness and replenishes the fluids that were lost during physical activity. It is healthy to drink milk daily. However, people who have lactose intolerance or are allergic to cow's milk may have symptoms which could be troublesome and rarely needs an active line of treatment. Therefore it is recommended that consumption of milk should be as per tolerance. There is no specific time to have milk. Drinking a glass of milk every morning can help maintain hydration, thereby helps in beginning your day on a healthy note."
Dr. Manish Mannan also explains, "It is healthy to drink milk daily, especially for children. Apart from a major source of calcium, milk also has some growth-promoting factors. Various studies conducted in Central and South America, New Zealand and Japan have shown that children consuming milk tend to have better height than their counterparts not having milk. The reason is not well understood but it is thought that maybe because of the high concentration of tryptophan in milk is what stimulates growth in children. We strongly recommend a daily intake of milk in children twice a day, morning and bedtime."
Whereas, Dr. Sudip Chowdhury does not suggest the consumption of too much milk or dependence on milk for the right nutritional intake for children. He explains, "If the child is under one year, it is healthy to drink milk daily, but after one year feeding him/her milk every day in large quantity is not useful because milk doesn't have a good amount of nutritional value to it. Milk has a lot of calories so it makes the child feel full and at the same time doesn't give a good amount of nutrition that should be sufficient, so nutritionally they become deficient. Milk heavy diet is one of the biggest reasons why we don't have a good amount of nutrition status in children in India. We advise a glass of milk in a day is fine. The best time to drink milk is in the evening before going to bed. The reason being once the kid had his dinner the full nutrition is done and then just before bed children can drink milk as a habit. The big disadvantage to give children milk in breakfast is that it cuts down their hunger and thus they don't get full nutrition from food."
It can be concluded that milk can be consumed regularly but with a combination of other nutrients in enough quantity.
(Dr. Ramani Ranjan, Consultant, Paediatrics & Neonatology, Motherhood Noida)
(Dr. Manish Mannan, Paediatrics & Neonatology Paras Hospitals, Gurugram)
(Dr. Sudip Chowdhury, Paediatrician, Columbia Asia Hospital, Gurugram)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
