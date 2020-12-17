ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  How Do Vaccines Work? Know All About Their Safety And Approach From WHO Expert

How Do Vaccines Work? Know All About Their Safety And Approach From WHO Expert

COVID-19 vaccine: Read here to know the different approaches that are being take to develop vaccines and how the work in protecting our bodies from coronavirus.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Dec 17, 2020 01:24 IST
5-Min Read
How Do Vaccines Work? Know All About Their Safety And Approach From WHO Expert

COVID-19 vaccine works towards developing an immune response to coronavirus

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. COVID-19 vaccine fights theoutside part of the virus, the spike protein
  2. They can lower the chances of catching the infection
  3. The vaccine provides antibodies to the system

The whole world is now gearing up to procure a suitable and effective vaccine for COVID-19. A vaccine that can prevent or protect one from coronavirus infection is something that is expected to curb the pandemic. Talking about how do vaccines work to protect us and what are the different approaches that we are hearing about vaccines, is Dr Katherine O'Brien, Director of Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, World Health Organization (WHO). In WHO's IGTV, Dr Brien explains how vaccines work to protect us.

COVID-19: How do vaccines work?


RELATED STORIES
related

COVID-19: How Will The Vaccine Reach You? Experts Tell

COVID-19 vaccine: Even after the vaccine will be available, there will be a need to continue taking precautionary measures. Experts explain why that is right here.

related

Diabetic Eye Disease Associated With High Risk Of Severe COVID-19, Finds Study

The scientists believe looking for presence or history of retinopathy or other vascular complications of diabetes may help health care professionals identify patients at high risk of severe COVID-19.

Newsbeep

"Vaccines are a part of the germ that our body can recognise and develop an immune response to. So, the next time we see the real germ, there are already fighters in our body to protect us against the infection," Dr Brien explains.

Also read: COVID-19: How Will The Vaccine Reach You? Experts Tell

For coronavirus, we need to have fighters for the outside part of the virus, the spike protein. If we have that, we will have a much lower chance of getting the disease from coronavirus, she adds. The fighters, she says, are essentially antibodies. They are a part of our immune system which can attack that particular part of the virus.

All of the vaccines that are currently under development for coronavirus, are ultimately trying to do one thing: they are trying to get that part of the virus- the spike protein mentioned above, into the body. "This is being worked on so that our immune system can develop antibodies against the spike protein," says Dr Brien while adding that there are two approaches to do that.

The first approach is to just put the vaccine in part of the spike protein, or the spike protein itself. The second approach is to give the instructions for how to make the spike protein and let the body produce it.

"In the first group, where we actually give part of the spike protein, is how the vaccines for other diseases work. Sometimes, the vaccine is developed so that it just has the part of germ in it- which is the spike protein for coronavirus," says Dr Brien in the video.

Also read: COVID-19: Is It Safe To Travel During The Holidays? Expert Gives Safety Tips You Must Follow

In other cases, a highly weakened or even killed version of the virus, which still has the spike protein on it. "So, there are different strategies within the first category of giving the spike protein. In all cases, it the particles are quite weakened and protect us from the disease."

The second approach is a new strategy, where instructions are given on how to make the spike protein. "It is an important strategy as it can help in development of vaccines quickly, in a much more efficient way. It facilitates the use of body's own ability to produce proteins, which is a very powerful tool," Dr Brien explains.

How safe are vaccines?

Dr Brien says that our immune systems are incredibly powerful. "On a daily basis, our immune system sees all kinds of virus that come at us, in our nose, mouth, intestinal track and on our hands. The immune system surveys what's out there and prepares the body for when it is exposed to something that could be causing disease. The vaccines provide the immune system a small part of germ that causes the disease. They train the immune system and prepares it to be ready when it actually sees that particular germ. Most vaccines have been evaluated for safety and for the impact they have. There's a safety system for all vaccines, which is constantly looking at the information about the performance of the vaccine," says Dr Brien.

This safety system picks up any issue around safety that may arise in future. Till the time any vaccine is authorised to be safe for use, there's a need to continue taking precautionary measures against coronavirus.

Stay indoors and stay safe, everyone!

p56c9h3o

Practice hand hygiene and take other precautionary measures till the time a vaccine is authorised for safety of use
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: COVID-19: 3 Myths About Coronavirus You Must Stop Believing


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Source: WHO

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Top Diet Trends Of 2020
Healthy Ways To Gain Weight
Side Effects Of Overexercising
Plank Every Day: Know The Benefits
Winter Foods Diabetics Should Avoid
Exercising: Tips For Beginners
Why You Must Have Amla This Winter
Dry Skin In Winter: Try These Quick Fixes
COPD Causes And Symptoms
Diabetes-Friendly Snacks

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Food For Thought: Nutrition In Lung Cancer

 

Home Remedies

Irregular Menstrual Cycle: Here Are Some Ayurvedic Remedies That Might Help
Irregular Menstrual Cycle: Here Are Some Ayurvedic Remedies That Might Help

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

COVID-19: Anitbody Levels In Patients May Fade Quickly Post Recovery, Says Study

More Than Half Of People In Their Twenties In Urban India Likely To Develop Diabetes In Lifetime: Study

Diabetic Eye Disease Associated With High Risk Of Severe COVID-19, Finds Study

Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases