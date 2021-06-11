ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Just Got Vaccinated? Remember These Post-Vaccination Do's And Don'ts

Just Got Vaccinated? Remember These Post-Vaccination Do's And Don'ts

Covid-19 vaccination: Staying hydrated, eating healthy, and abstaining from junk food and alcohol are just some of the things you should keep in mind after getting the shot.
  By: NDTV Health Desk    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jun 11, 2021 11:38 IST
4-Min Read
Just Got Vaccinated? Remember These Post-Vaccination Dos And Donts

Covid vaccine: Stay hydrated before and after the vaccination

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Drink enough water before and after the vaccination
  2. Stay stress free and relax for a few days after the vaccination
  3. Do not drink alcohol a few days before and after the covid-19 vaccine

Are you someone who just got the covid-19 vaccine? Or maybe your vaccine shot is scheduled just a few days from now? It is essential to follow certain do's and don'ts to pass the post-vaccination symptoms like fever, body pain hassle-free. But you might be wondering, what do's and don'ts should you follow right after your vaccine shot so you can sail through these side effects? Nutritionist Pooja Makhija's latest Instagram reel is here to help. In a super quirky new Instagram Reels, the nutritionist walks us through what we should and should not do right after taking our COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Covid-19 vaccine: Follow these post-vaccination do's and don'ts

1. Have homemade food


RELATED STORIES
related

Covid-19 Vaccination: What To Do Before, During And After Getting The Jab

Covid-19 Vaccination: It is essential to follow all the precaution while getting vaccinated. Here are some tips you need to follow before, during and after the jab.

related

Covid-19 Vaccine: 3 Things You Must Do Before And After Getting Vaccinated

Covid-19 Vaccine: Nutritionist Pooja Makhija revealed three essential practices that you should follow before and after getting vaccinated.

First and foremost is to not give in to junk food no matter how tempting it might be, and instead stick to our usual home-cooked, balanced meals.

2. Take a break from heavy workouts

As for the second point, and fitness enthusiasts please take note, she recommends taking it easy for two to three days after getting vaccinated instead of doing your full-fledged workout right after.

3. Should skip medication?

Should you be stopping all your medications after getting vaccinated? Pooja says no, stick to your regular medicines and vitamins the way you used to take them before.

Also read: COVID-19 Vaccine: 3 Myths That Scientists Want You To Stop Believing

4. Stay hydrated and skip alcohol

The next point is very important to- post-vaccination, she recommends staying away from alcohol and excess caffeine and instead, staying hydrated with ample fluid intake through not just water but also soups, chaas (buttermilk), and juices.

5. Stay stress-free

And last but not the least, the nutritionist asks us to "relax, distract, and be calm" and to keep in mind that these are only minor side effects that will go away in a couple of days. In case of any severity in symptoms, it's always advisable to consult your physician.

Also read: Covid-19 Vaccine: 3 Things You Must Do Before And After Getting Vaccinated

Also read: COVID-19 Vaccine: Important Points To Note

 Follow these to stay healthy and get vaccinated!

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb
Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases