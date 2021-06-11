Just Got Vaccinated? Remember These Post-Vaccination Do's And Don'ts
Covid-19 vaccination: Staying hydrated, eating healthy, and abstaining from junk food and alcohol are just some of the things you should keep in mind after getting the shot.
Covid vaccine: Stay hydrated before and after the vaccination
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drink enough water before and after the vaccination
- Stay stress free and relax for a few days after the vaccination
- Do not drink alcohol a few days before and after the covid-19 vaccine
Are you someone who just got the covid-19 vaccine? Or maybe your vaccine shot is scheduled just a few days from now? It is essential to follow certain do's and don'ts to pass the post-vaccination symptoms like fever, body pain hassle-free. But you might be wondering, what do's and don'ts should you follow right after your vaccine shot so you can sail through these side effects? Nutritionist Pooja Makhija's latest Instagram reel is here to help. In a super quirky new Instagram Reels, the nutritionist walks us through what we should and should not do right after taking our COVID-19 vaccine shot.
Covid-19 vaccine: Follow these post-vaccination do's and don'ts
1. Have homemade food
First and foremost is to not give in to junk food no matter how tempting it might be, and instead stick to our usual home-cooked, balanced meals.
2. Take a break from heavy workouts
As for the second point, and fitness enthusiasts please take note, she recommends taking it easy for two to three days after getting vaccinated instead of doing your full-fledged workout right after.
3. Should skip medication?
Should you be stopping all your medications after getting vaccinated? Pooja says no, stick to your regular medicines and vitamins the way you used to take them before.
4. Stay hydrated and skip alcohol
The next point is very important to- post-vaccination, she recommends staying away from alcohol and excess caffeine and instead, staying hydrated with ample fluid intake through not just water but also soups, chaas (buttermilk), and juices.
5. Stay stress-free
And last but not the least, the nutritionist asks us to "relax, distract, and be calm" and to keep in mind that these are only minor side effects that will go away in a couple of days. In case of any severity in symptoms, it's always advisable to consult your physician.
Follow these to stay healthy and get vaccinated!
(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
