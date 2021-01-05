ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Do You Get Symptoms Even After Recovering From COVID-19? Here's What You Need To Know

Do You Get Symptoms Even After Recovering From COVID-19? Here's What You Need To Know

COVID-19: Patients who have been critically ill with COVID-19 include those that have had persistent cough, shortness of breath and some physical limitations because of being critically ill and in bed for a long time: Dr Janet Diaz, WHO.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Jan 5, 2021 02:16 IST
3-Min Read
Do You Get Symptoms Even After Recovering From COVID-19? Heres What You Need To Know

Post-intensive care syndrome occurs in people who were critically ill

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. More research is needed about post-COVID symptoms
  2. It can occur in patients who have been critically ill with COVID-19
  3. Patients who had been hospitalised in intensive care are also included

Many people continue to experience symptoms, even after recovering from COVID-19. Experts believe that patients who get severely ill with COVID-19, and those that end up in the hospital and those that go to intensive care, can develop post-intensive care syndrome. This syndrome has been described well before the COVID-19 pandemic, in patients who have been critically ill, says Dr Janet Diaz, Head of Clinical Care at World Health Organization (WHO). Thus, there can be seen prolonged symptoms and functional limitations in patients who have been critically ill with COVID-19.

What should you do in case you are getting symptoms after recovering from COVID-19?


RELATED STORIES
related

For How Long Are You Immune From Coronavirus After Recovering From COVID-19? Experts Tell

COVID-19: It is known that individuals who have severe, mild or even asymptomatic form of COVID-19 develop antibodies a few weeks after infection: Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 Technical Lead at WHO.

related

COVID-19: 8 Safety Tips You Must Follow During Christmas And New Year Celebrations

COVID-19 safety: If you are planning a gathering, plan it outdoors to reduce the risk of transmission. Read here to know more safety measures you must follow during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Newsbeep

Patients who have been critically ill with COVID-19 include those that have had persistent cough, shortness of breath and some physical limitations because of being critically ill and in bed for a long time, Dr Diaz says in the IGTV uploaded by WHO.

Also read: What Should You Do When COVID-19 Spreads To The Lungs? Know From Our Expert

"There are smaller reports of patients who were not hospitalised. In patients who got mildly ill from COVID-19, there are reports that those patients have continued to have some protracted symptoms like coughing, some shortness of breath, breathing troubles and extensive symptoms of fatigue," says Dr Diaz.

rl624vi

One may experience symptoms like cough and shortness of breath even after recovering from COVID-19
Photo Credit: iStock

This concern needs to be better understood for patients with mild disease, without any potential risk factors.

Also read: For How Long Are You Immune From Coronavirus After Recovering From COVID-19? Experts Tell

For how long do symptoms last after recovering from COVID-19?

"Speaking of non-COVID hospitalised patients, those who have been severely ill and have spent time in intensive care, studies have shown that they may have symptoms for up to six months or even one year after hospitalisation. This phenomenon is also known as post-intensive care syndrome," Dr Diaz informs.

This could be in amongst 50% of the patients, she adds, while making an indirect link of these patients to those who were hospitalised and critically ill form COVID-19.

Enough information is not available for patients who got mildly ill form COVID-19. Till then, the most important take away from this is that it is important to continue taking precautions like practicing hand hygiene, social distancing and wearing a mask.

"Also, we need to understand better how many people will suffer from prolonged symptoms, how many of them were hospitalised in intensive care, and how many of these are younger people who had mild illness but still suffer from symptoms after recovering COVID-19," she asserts while inferring more research is needed in the subject of symptoms after recovery.

Also read: What To Do When A Cancer Patient Tests Positive For COVID-19?


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Dr Janet Diaz, Head of Clinical Care at WHO)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
New Year 2021: Detox Post Celebration
New Year: Learnings To Take From 2020
Healthy Christmas Snacks For Kids
Simple New Year Resolutions You Can Keep
Health Tips We Learnt In The New Normal
Top Diet Trends Of 2020
Healthy Ways To Gain Weight
Side Effects Of Overexercising
Plank Every Day: Know The Benefits
Winter Foods Diabetics Should Avoid

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Food For Thought: Nutrition In Lung Cancer

 

Home Remedies

Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels
Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

COVID-19: Anitbody Levels In Patients May Fade Quickly Post Recovery, Says Study

More Than Half Of People In Their Twenties In Urban India Likely To Develop Diabetes In Lifetime: Study

Diabetic Eye Disease Associated With High Risk Of Severe COVID-19, Finds Study

Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases