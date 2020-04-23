Coronavirus Tips: Can COVID-19 Spread Through Coins And Bank Notes? WHO Tells
Coronavirus tips: There is currently no evidence to confirm or disprove that COVID-19 virus can be transmitted through coins or banknotes: WHO.
Coronavirus: Wash your hands thoroughly after touching any frequently-touched surface or object
HIGHLIGHTS
- Clean surfaces with disinfectant if you think they may be infected
- Wash your hands after cleaning the surfaces
- Wear a face mask whenever stepping outside
Coronavirus tips: COVID-19 will be with us for a long time, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday. It also warned that most countries were still in early stages of tackling the pandemic. With the number of cases in India continuing to be on a sharp rise, it is important that we take utmost precautions in terms of wearing masks and washing hands after touching surfaces. According to WHO, it is not certain for how long the novel coronavirus survives on surfaces. However, the virus seems to behave like other viruses, it says.
"Studies suggest that coronaviruses (including preliminary information on the COVID-19 virus) may persist on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days. This may vary under different conditions (e.g. type of surface, temperature or humidity of the environment)," says the WHO website.
Also read: Coronavirus: Here's How You Can Keep Your Newborn Safe During Coronavirus Outbreak
In case you suspect that a surface may be infected, you can clean it with a disinfectant to kill the virus for protecting yourself and others. After cleaning the surface, do not forget to wash your hands with soap and water. Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose during or after cleaning the surface.
Can the novel coronavirus spread through coins and bank notes?
In a recent post on Instagram, WHO shares if COVID-19 can spread through coins and bank notes. "There is currently no evidence to confirm or disprove that COVID-19 virus can be transmitted through coins or banknotes," the post reads.
Also read: Coronavirus: Expert-Recommended Guidelines For Pregnant Women And Nursing Mothers
However, it continues, the respiratory droplets expelled from an infected person can contaminate and persist on surfaces.
How to protect yourself?
Protection and prevention measures include washing your hands thoroughly after touching any frequently-touched surface or object, including coins and bank notes.
Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose if your hands are not cleaned.
Stay indoors and stay safe everyone!
Also read: Coronavirus Tips: Why Wearing Face Masks Is Important- Know How To Make A Mask At Home
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.