Home »  Children »  Coronavirus: Here's How You Can Keep Your Newborn Safe During Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus: Here's How You Can Keep Your Newborn Safe During Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus: People of any age can be infected with the virus, but so far there have been relatively few cases of COVID-19 reported among children. The virus is fatal in rare cases, so far mainly among older people with pre-existing medical conditions, mentioned UNICEF.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Mar 25, 2020 09:51 IST
2-Min Read
Coronavirus: Wash your hands regularly to fight against coronavirus

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Newborns have a developing immune system
  2. Follow all prevention methods to fight against coronavirus
  3. Make sure you wash your hands before holding your newborn

The coronavirus outbreak has affected more than 600 people in India. Every age group is equally at the risk. Based on the data collected from various countries, people of extreme ages or someone with low immunity or underlying disease need to be extra careful. Newborns are extremely delicate as they have a developing immune system. It is extremely important to keep them safe in such situations. According to UNICEF, people of any age can be infected with the virus, but so far there have been relatively few cases of COVID-19 reported among children. The virus is fatal in rare cases, so far mainly among older people with pre-existing medical conditions.


Coronavirus outbreak: How to protect kids and newborns

Dr. Nitin Shah explains, "Transmission of Covid-19 to a newborn is possible only through the mother or people coming in contact with the child. However, as of now, there is no evidence found about the transmission of COVID-19 from a pregnant mother to her newborn child. It is advised that the general safety measures regarding recommended for COVID-19 like keeping the surrounding clean, follow the santization routine and not letting outsiders come in contact with the child or the mother."

Coronavirus: Disinfect all things that you use to take care of your newborn
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Coronavirus: Should You Disinfect Your House Too? Here Are The Steps You Should Follow

Dr. Shivani Chandan L further explains extra precautions one must follow to safeguard kids and newborns and adds, "New mothers must take precautions to prevent their babies from getting affected by the virus. Before touching the baby or using a feeding bottle or a breast pump, ensure that your hands are washed. Ensure that you regularly disinfect objects that come in frequent contact with you and your baby with a good quality household cleaning spray."

Anyone who is coming in contact with the child should follow all the necessary precautions and wash hands regularly.

Also read: Coronavirus In India: How COVID-19 Mysteriously Killed Males, Elderly People

(Dr. Nitin Shah, Consultant Pediatrician & Oncologist, P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC)

(Dr. Shivani Chandan L, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster RV Hospital)

Also read: Coronavirus Tips: Should You Breastfeed If You Have COVID-19?
 

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

Skincare: These 5 Lesser-Known Kitchen Ingredients Can Help You Fight Different Skin Issues
Skincare: These 5 Lesser-Known Kitchen Ingredients Can Help You Fight Different Skin Issues

