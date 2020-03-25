Coronavirus: Here's How You Can Keep Your Newborn Safe During Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus: People of any age can be infected with the virus, but so far there have been relatively few cases of COVID-19 reported among children. The virus is fatal in rare cases, so far mainly among older people with pre-existing medical conditions, mentioned UNICEF.
Coronavirus: Wash your hands regularly to fight against coronavirus
HIGHLIGHTS
- Newborns have a developing immune system
- Follow all prevention methods to fight against coronavirus
- Make sure you wash your hands before holding your newborn
The coronavirus outbreak has affected more than 600 people in India. Every age group is equally at the risk. Based on the data collected from various countries, people of extreme ages or someone with low immunity or underlying disease need to be extra careful. Newborns are extremely delicate as they have a developing immune system. It is extremely important to keep them safe in such situations. According to UNICEF, people of any age can be infected with the virus, but so far there have been relatively few cases of COVID-19 reported among children. The virus is fatal in rare cases, so far mainly among older people with pre-existing medical conditions.
Coronavirus outbreak: How to protect kids and newborns
Dr. Nitin Shah explains, "Transmission of Covid-19 to a newborn is possible only through the mother or people coming in contact with the child. However, as of now, there is no evidence found about the transmission of COVID-19 from a pregnant mother to her newborn child. It is advised that the general safety measures regarding recommended for COVID-19 like keeping the surrounding clean, follow the santization routine and not letting outsiders come in contact with the child or the mother."
Dr. Shivani Chandan L further explains extra precautions one must follow to safeguard kids and newborns and adds, "New mothers must take precautions to prevent their babies from getting affected by the virus. Before touching the baby or using a feeding bottle or a breast pump, ensure that your hands are washed. Ensure that you regularly disinfect objects that come in frequent contact with you and your baby with a good quality household cleaning spray."
Anyone who is coming in contact with the child should follow all the necessary precautions and wash hands regularly.
(Dr. Nitin Shah, Consultant Pediatrician & Oncologist, P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC)
(Dr. Shivani Chandan L, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster RV Hospital)
