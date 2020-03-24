3 Changes In The Kitchen That You Need To Make Right Now For Better Health And Stronger Immunity
Coronavirus lockdown: This would be the right time to bring iron kadhai and tava, and probably discard most plastic containers and utensils from your kitchen. Read here to know more changes that you can make for better health and immunity.
Say no to plastic containers and utensils in your kitchen
HIGHLIGHTS
- Use iron kadhai to prepare your sabzis and iron tawa for your rotis
- Cook dal and khichdi in a brass pot
- Use kansa plates and glasses
During coronavirus lockdown, paying attention to your kitchen is of crucial importance. "They say, and rightly so, that good health starts from the kitchen. And we also seem to have the time on our hands to rediscover our kitchens right now," says Rujuta Diwekar in one of her recent posts on Instagram and Facebook. The idea is to emphasise on the fact that using the right kind of utensils, plats and glasses can make a huge difference to your skin, immunity and even digestion.
Coronavirus tips: Make these changes in your kitchen for better health and stronger immunity
As part of the last guideline of this year's fitness project, Diwekar shares a few changes that you need to make in your kitchen.
1. Bring back iron kadhai and tava
This would be the right time to bring iron kadhai and tava, and probably discard most plastic containers and utensils from your kitchen. Use iron kadhai to prepare your sabzis and iron tawa for your rotis. Ditch non-stick utensils as well. Using iron kadhai and tawa can be helpful improving your haemoglobin (Hb) levels and can also result in lesser tiredness. Try them out especially if you are feeling lazy all day. Using iron kadhai and tawa is especially important for kids and people with poor skin and hair quality.
Also read: Can You Spot These Antioxidants In Your Kitchen?
2. Take out those pital (brass) pots
This is the time to cook just like your grandmothers, who most likely would have cooked dal, rice, kichdi in a brass pot. Doing so will not only improve the taste of food, it will also help in improving digestion.
3. Silver or kansa plates and glasses
Kansa is the Indian name for Bell metal. It is a hard alloy which usually comprises a form of bronze, with approximately 4:1 ratio of copper to tin. Use kansa plates and glasses for eating food and drinking water. These utensils are known to have antimicrobial properties which can help in giving a boost to your immunity naturally.
Also read: Reached A Weight Loss Plateau? Don't Worry, Rujuta Diwekar Tells Us 6 Things That Can Break It
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.