Coronavirus: Get Your Workplace Ready For COVID-19 With These Prevention Tips

Coronavirus: India is currently at stage 2 of coronavirus pandemic. This is the time to take utmost precautions to prevent further spread of the virus. Here are some guidelines by WHO for workplaces to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
Number of coronavirus cases in India have crossed 150. Schools, cinema halls and gyms have been ordered a shutdown and many workplaces have granted work from home to their employees. However, there are still many people who are obligated to travel to work. People helping in hospitals, those employed at airport, railway stations, metro stations etc are still getting out of their homes to do their job. The World Health Organization has released a few guidelines for workplaces that can protect their employees and customers.
Coronavirus: Guidelines for workplaces to follow for utmost protection
Usual coronavirus prevention tips like washing hands regularly with soap and water, using alcohol-based sanitiser or hand rub when soap are not available, maintaining social distances, coughing and sneezing with mouth covered with a tissue, need to be followed by everyone. Besides, here are the other tips that workplaces need to follow, as per WHO:
1. It is important to keep your workplaces clean and hygienic.
2. Promote regular and thorough handwashing. The process of washing hands with soap and water must take around one minute.
3. Promote good respiratory hygiene by encouraging employees to use tissue whenever they cough or sneeze.
4. Inform them to consult national travel advice before going for business-related travel abroad.
5. Allow those who are unwell to work from home.
6. Inform your employees, contractors and customers that if coronavirus begins to spread in your community, anyone with even mild cough and fever needs to stay at home.
7. If there is an outbreak of COVID-19 in your community, promote regular teleworking across your organisation. It will enable your business to keep operating while also safeguarding your employees.
8. Encourage your employees to avoid using public transport and going to crowded places.
India is currently at stage 2 of coronavirus pandemic. This is the time to take utmost precautions to prevent further spread of the virus. Stay safe everyone.
