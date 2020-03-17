ASK OUR EXPERTS

Coronavirus: Bid Good Bye To Stress Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak With These Guidelines By WHO

Coronavirus outbreak: If you feel sad, stressed, angry, confused or scared, it is actually pretty normal in times of crisis. So, go ahead and talk to people you can trust. Do not let the stress caused by COVID-19 spread overwhelm you.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Mar 17, 2020 04:18 IST
3-Min Read
Coronavirus: Get your facts right about COVID-19 and do not create a panic situation

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Trials for COVID-19 vaccine are underway in Seattle
  2. Stay away from upsetting media coverage if it makes you feel worried
  3. Stay connected with your friends and family to feel less stressed

The outbreak of coronavirus can be stressful and a bit too much for people to take in. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and may lead to strong emotions in adults and children. It is important to not panic and get your facts right about coronavirus, the tips for prevention, symptoms and also get tested on time. Knowing how you can cope with stress can make you and your community stronger and prevent unnecessary panic. The World Health Organization has stated a few guidelines for stress management amidst coronavirus outbreak. Keep reading to know about them.


Coronavirus outbreak: Know how to manage stress

If you feel sad, stressed, angry, confused or scared, it is actually pretty normal in times of crisis. So, go ahead and talk to people you can trust. This is the time to connect with your friends and family over the phone, email or on video call.

1. Maintain a healthy lifestyle

For all those who are working from home or are avoid going out for prevention (which you must right now), do know that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important. Eat well and do include all kinds of immunity boosting foods (turmeric, ginger, garlic, amla, all kinds of nuts and seeds) in your diet. Get proper sleep and do exercise regularly.

2. Avoid smoking and alcohol

Try and avoid smoking and alcohol for dealing with your emotions. If you feel overwhelmed or helpless, talk to health worker or counsellor. Plan where you can go and who you can contact for meeting your physical and mental needs if required.

9ab6bj68

Try and avoid smoking and alcohol for dealing with your emotions
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Get your facts right

Symptoms of coronavirus are similar to common cold or the flu. According to Dr P. Raghu Ram, dry cough, breathlessness and fever are the symptoms of coronavirus. "Dry cough occurs because of the fact it involves the lungs. Breathlessness occurs because the lung tissues and airways are damaged. As a result of this viral infection, one gets fever. This is the chronology of COVID-19," he tells DoctorNDTV. Gathering the right information can help you accurately determine your risk so that you can take precautions accordingly.

4. Stay away upsetting media coverage

Trials for COVID-19 vaccine are underway in Seattle. The government and the authorities are doing as much as it is possible to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak. At the same time, more cases and deaths are being confirmed every single day. If you feel stressed or upset by such upsetting information, then limit the time you spend watching or listening to media coverage. It will help you feel less worried and agitated.

5. Follow what you have done so far in other times of stress

Draw on skills that you have used in the past for coping with stressful situations. They can surely help you manage your emotions during the challenging time of coronavirus outbreak.

8hc1b5eg

Take up stress management activities like yoga and meditation to control your emotions during times of crisis
Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

