Congratulations Virat Kohli: Here's All What It Takes To Be Cricketer Of The Year
Squats are a part of most of Kohli's workouts.
Well, well, well! There is an all new achievement for the captain of the Indian cricket team aka Virat Kohli. The 29-year-old has been awarded with Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced him as the ICC One Day International (ODI) cricketer of the year and ICC Cricketer of the year. These accolades are a testimony to Kohli's dedication, discipline and unprecedented perseverance. His performance in the field leaves cricket aficionados flabbergasted and shocked! And we all know that this level of performance isn't possible without achieving optimum fitness and health.
So let's take a look at the Kohli's fitness and diet regime, decoding what makes him ace all three formats of cricket with such excellence and perfection!
Fitness regime
Find it hard to believe, but Kohli's fitness levels were not what they are today. Back in 2012, he was around 10 to 12 kgs overweight than his current weight. However, he soon realised that he couldn't be in that shape if he was to be a professional cricketer. He began with a much stricter workout schedule and diet regime which helped him be in his current shape.
Currently, whenever Kohli is home, he makes sure he hits the gym at least 5 times in a week.
His usual workout routine includes both cardio and weight lifting. Being well-versed with the technicalities of weight lifting, he makes sure he does his exercises the right way. He avoids doing upper body workouts and focuses on legs workout to gain explosive power. Squats are a part of most of his workouts. This is probably the reason behind his eye-dropping swiftness in between wickets.
Additionally, Kohli tries to make his workouts as tech-savvy as possible. He includes gadgets like high-altitude elevation masks in his workout sessions to gain more strength and efficiency.
Diet regime
Being a true Punjabi at heart, Kohli loves his chola bhathuras and aloo paranthas. But it is imperative for him to be particular about his fitness levels and thus includes fewer carbs and more protein in his diet.
While he avoids following any particular kind of diet plan, he sticks to home-cooked food and avoids junk food as much as possible. He abstains from fried food and prefers snacks like wheat crackers for his in-between meals hunger pangs.
He tries having a light dinner. He includes his carbs with good sources of protein to maintain a healthy balance.
At the same time, Kohli also takes a few cheat days every now and then so as to prevent increased cravings. But he makes sure that burns those extra calories consumed by rigorous workout the next day.
He keeps away from sedentary habits like smoking and drinking and keeps himself hydrated at all times.
We wish you all the very best for your future endeavours, captain Kohli. More power to you!
