ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Common Urological Problems You Should Not Ignore

Common Urological Problems You Should Not Ignore

Urological Problems: Urology problems are common, they need proper and timely medical attention to avoid further complications. Read here to know about common urological problems.
  By: Dr. Anupam Bhargava  Updated: Aug 14, 2020 08:39 IST
2-Min Read
Common Urological Problems You Should Not Ignore

UTI is one of the common urological problems faced by women

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Urological problems needs timely treatment
  2. UTI is quite common these among women
  3. If left uncontrolled urological problems can lead to complications

Urology problems are extremely common and are often overlooked due to unawareness. UTI is the most common problem associated to urology. However, there are many urological diseases that need to be identified and treated early in order to avoid lifelong problems. While urology problems are common, they need proper and timely medical attention to avoid further complications. However, given the current situation, it is not always possible to visit a doctor for such problems. Some are choosing telemedicine to seek medical assistance. But initially it is important to understand the types of urological problems. Here are some of the most common urological problems that need immediate medical attention.

Common Urological Problems You Need To Know


RELATED STORIES
related

This Common Feminine Hygiene Product May Increase The Risk Of UTI, Expert Explains

Women's health: Women are at higher risk of UTI than men. Frequent urination with only small amounts of urine, burning or pain when urinating, foul-smelling or cloudy urine are common signs of UTI.

related

Vegetarian Diet Linked To Lower Risk Of Urinary Tract Infections

According to studies, consuming a vegetarian diet may help in controlling the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs).

1. Urinary Tract Infections: This is the most common yet neglected urological problem at almost everyone faces. However, it is not to be taken lightly, because if left untreated and it might lead to serious problems such as permanent kidney damage, blockages in the urinary tract. It is always advisable for both men and women to use clean toilets to avoid an infection. One should also try and keep themselves hydrated. If the situation does not subside in a day or two, one should always consult a doctor in person or through tele-consultation.

orupd1

Women are more prone to UTI than men
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Erectile Dysfunction: This is a growing sexual problem in men and is caused due to many underlying conditions. People often shy out of discussing such problems with doctors. But right medical assistance on time can help prevent and treat the condition.

Also read: Everything About UTI

3. Urinary Incontinence: This is a problem mostly seen arising with growing age. It is marked by loss of control on the bladder causing loss of urine unconsciously. Again, this is a situation that people try to avoid discussing with anyone due to embarrassment and image issues. People suffering from diseases like diabetes, urinary tract infection, injury to the spinal cord, and more are often seen to develop such a problem.

Also read: Understanding PCOS

Most of the urological problems are kept under wraps till the situation gets exaggerated and serious. One should always consult a doctor. One can always choose if they want to consult a doctor physically or through telemedicine depending on their preference of meeting the doctor. Right treatment on time can help control the consequences of the condition.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Dr. Anupam Bhargava, Chairman, Urology department, Max Healthcare, and a Patron of SeekMed)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Warm-Up Before Exercising: Know why!
Cycling And Its Many Health Benefits
Osteoporosis: Know All About It
Donate Blood And Save A Life: Who Can Donate Blood?
Understanding Hypothyroidism: What You Should Know
A Guide To Cataract: Causes, Symptoms And Risk Factors
What Is Anemia? Know Causes And Symptoms
Psoriasis: Causes, Types And Symptoms
Oral Hygiene Tips To Follow
Top 10 Healthy Lifestyle Habits

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use
Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases