Common Eating Disorders And Their Adverse Effects On The Body
Eating disorders can be a great problem with regard to today's fast-paced lifestyle. Know it's many side effects.
Bulimia is a condition in which a person tries to compensate for overeating tendencies
Though we talk a lot about diets and healthy food habits, we often overlook the topic of eating disorders. While keeping a check on the food we eat, it's important to observe whether or not the diet is helping the body. Often, dietary habits can be a part of eating disorders. And, it's not always about junk food. Negative body image, stress, depression, anxiety, workload and other lifestyle-related reasons can push a person towards a skewed eating habit. Here's a list of eating disorders and how they affect the body's metabolism.
Gripped by the fear of gaining weight, a person starts to eat less, which leads to anorexia. This condition often leads to a dangerously thin body. The lack of proper nutrition leaves the person undernourished and affects different physiological processes. Often a negative body image of oneself leads to this condition. Less than normal weight and low energy levels are the adverse effects of anorexia.
Big eating may have become a fad in recent times. But that does not save it from the ill name of an eating disorder. In this condition, a person tends to overeat. The eating habit leads one to intake food more often and in large amounts. This leads one to become overweight. The extra calorie intake can lead to other severe health conditions.
Overeating is definitely a problem when it comes to following a daily diet. But bulimia is a condition in which a person tries to compensate for overeating tendencies. Often this willingness to balance out the effects of too much food intake leads to drastic steps. As a result of bulimia, a person may try to vomit more often and willingly. People can be driven to take weight loss pills or throw themselves into unnecessary heavy exercises.
Other Specified Feeding And Eating Disorder (OSFED)
This condition occurs when a person shows symptoms of an eating disorder but does not meet all criteria for anorexia nervosa or binge eating disorder or bulimia nervosa. In the purging disorder, a person experiences induced vomiting, using laxatives and diuretics to control weight and undertaking excessive exercise. Night eating syndrome is part of OSFED. In this case, a person experiences episodes of light time binge eating. Extreme mood swings are often the result of this condition.
