Do You Love Coffee? Here Are Some Dos And Don’ts By Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra
Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has a set of instructions for coffee lovers.
Go for regular coffee instead of opting for flavoured coffee
Coffee is so much more than just a drink for those who enjoy it. There are coffee connoisseurs who can never say no to the beverage. From having it as the go-to morning drink to casually sipping on it amid work, there are many people who swear by coffee, every single day. However, before completely relying on coffee for your instant dose of energy, there are several things to keep in mind. Having too much coffee may have adverse effects on the body. In her new detailed post on Instagram, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra talks about certain dos and don'ts for coffee lovers.
Pooja Malhotra has shared the following dos and don'ts for coffee lovers in the post:
1)The nutritionist says that you must avoid coffee on an empty stomach. Try not to make coffee the first thing you consume in the day.
2) You must avoid savouring coffee alongside main meals as it interferes with the absorption of iron from the meals.
3) Do not sip on your coffee post sunset because it interferes with sleep cycles and may cause difficulty in falling asleep.
4) Also, if you are someone who has frequent bouts of severe acidity, remember that your coffee may be worsening it.
Pooja suggests that in all these cases, you could switch to decaf coffee. She further goes on to explain that on an average two to three cups of coffee every day is considered safe for most people. But, if you are pregnant, or breastfeeding, you may consult a doctor on the upper safe limit of daily caffeine intake.
Take a look:
In another, Pooja Malhotra also talks about preventing glucose spikes. According to her, glucose spikes promote belly fat. However, if you want to avoid this, she has a few tips that may come to your rescue. To prevent glucose spikes, start your day with healthy fats such as nuts and seeds. You can munch on almonds, walnuts, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds etc. Pooja also states that you must devour a high protein, savoury breakfast including egg, sprouts, dal chila instead of sweet options. If you end up eating poha, upma or other such breakfast dishes, keep an eye on the carbohydrate content. Try balancing it out with plenty of vegetables and protein.
Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra also suggests consuming 1 tsp isabgol or apple cider vinegar in a glass of water before lunch or dinner. Include at least one cup of fibre-rich vegetables (raw or cooked) and a cup of lean protein with each meal, she adds.
Before you make any drastic changes to your diet, always consult a doctor.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.