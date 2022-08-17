Blood Sugar Spikes Affect Belly Fat. Nutritionist Suggests Ways To Curb It
According to nutritionist Pooja Malhotra, glucose or insulin spikes promote belly fat.
High blood sugar levels can cause and worsen belly fat
Poor diet, irregular sleep cycle, stress, and medication are some of the factors that cause a blood sugar spike. In addition to this, a fluctuating glucose level can have multiple effects on your body. But did you know it leads to belly fat as well? According to nutritionist Pooja Malhotra, glucose or insulin spikes promote belly fat, which “is proven to be the worst in terms of lifestyle-related diseases.” So if your blood sugar witnesses an unreasonable spike and you are gaining weight, you should know that the two are interlinked. What is the solution, you may ask? Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra's tips are at your rescue. All you have to do is tweak your diet.
Here are some ways, as per nutritionist Pooja Malhotra, to prevent glucose spikes-
Start your day with healthy fats like nuts and seeds. “Almonds, walnuts, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds etc)” to name a few.
The health expert suggests having a high protein, savoury breakfast like egg, sprouts, dal chila instead of sweet options. If you consume poha, upma or any related kind of breakfast, she advises you to mind the carb portion. How you may ask? Pooja Malhotra says to “balance it out with plenty of veggies and protein.”
The expert says to consume “1 tsp isabgol or Apple Cider Vinegar in a glass of water before lunch or dinner.”
Further, the nutritionist urges us to consume at least one cup of fibre-rich veggies (raw or cooked) and a cup of lean protein with each meal.
“Go for a gentle 10-min walk post meals, an additional 10 min, if you have eaten something sweet,” she adds.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
