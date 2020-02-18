Change Of Weather: Why You Fall Sick And A Diet Plan From Nutritionist To Prevent The Same
Change of weather can make you prone to allergies, cough, cold and even fever. A few modifications in your diet can protect you from the same. Read here to know what Nmami Agarwal suggests.
Change of weather: Increase Vitamin C intake to prevent falling sick this time of the year
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eat more leafy green vegetables to boost your immunity
- Exercise regularly and do not remove layers as the temperature rises
- Avoid eating ice creams and cold beverages if you are prone to allergies
Do you get allergies, cold and fever with weather change? Don't worry, you're not alone. Many people go down with fever, cold or flu when seasons change. The month of February is characterised by a shift in temperatures to comparatively warmer, especially during the day time. Early mornings and nights are still chilly. It is actually the season of allergies, cough and cold. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says that there is a direct influence of change of weather on your body. "In Ayurveda, it is termed as Ritucharya," she tells DoctorNDTV.
Change of weather: Diet tips to prevent falling sick
A few modifications in your diet can help in boosting your immunity and prevent falling sick during change of weather.
1. Increase intake of Vitamin C
This is the right time to up your Vitamin C intake, especially if sneezes and dry cough have already hit you. Agarwal says that Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that boosts your immunity directly and enhances your body's ability to fight off harmful bacteria that breeds in the air during change of season. "Lack of vitamin C makes you prone to seasonal infections like cold and flu. So, include a wide variety of foods rich in vitamin C like oranges, bell peppers, grapes, kiwi, guava, cantaloupe, and strawberries," she says.
Also read: Benefits For Vitamin C For Your Skin, Hair And Face: Know All About It
2. Some spices can help too
Spices like turmeric, ginger, garlic, thyme, cinnamon, clove, carom seeds, cumin seeds, basil and mint can all help in keeping sickness at bay. "Herbs are power-packed with concentrated doses of antioxidants and phytonutrients that positively support your immune system that too in very fewer quantities," says Agarwal. For instance, curcumin in turmeric is anti-inflammatory and can boost recovery. A glass of lukewarm turmeric milk can do wonders for your immunity during the weather change. Other herbs can be added to tea, soups, salads and stews, Agarwal recommends.
3. Eat more nuts
Nuts are one of the most nutritious foods in existence. They make for a healthy snacking option and can also be included in a weight loss diet. Almonds, walnuts and pistachios are a few of the many nuts that can boost your immunity during change of season.
"These nuts are rich in Vitamin E, which is a potent antioxidant similar to Vitamin C. It also exhibits anti-inflammatory properties and helps to keep chronic diseases at bay," Agarwal explains.
Also read: Eat Walnuts Daily: 10 Amazing Health Benefits You Cannot Afford To Miss; Know How Many Walnuts You Should Eat In A Day
4. Include leafy green vegetables in your diet
This is the right time to include spinach, kale, lettuce, mustard leaves, fenugreek leaves and Swiss chard in your diet. Leafy green vegetables are excellent for boosting your immunity keeping diseases at bay. These veggies are rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre, that benefit you in more ways than you can imagine. Leafy green veggies are versatile in nature. "You can opt for green smoothies, soups, stews or salads."
5. Drink green tea:
Green tea is rich in antioxidant polyphenols making it a perfect potion for battling seasonal changes. Catechins (a type of polyphenol) present in green tea is extremely effective against the common flu virus. A little dash of lemon will enhance the protective effect of green tea.
Also read: Drinking Too Many Cups Of Green Tea Can Be Harmful: Know How Much You Should Drink In A Day
Diet Plan for change of season to prevent falling sick
Agarwal gives the following diet plan that you can follow to keep disease at bay this time of the year
- Early morning: Handful of soaked nuts (almonds, walnuts)
- Breakfast: Smoothie made with spinach, kale, almond milk, and some roasted oats and chia seeds or multigrain toast (1-2) topped with mashed avocado and sprinkled with chopped nuts and seeds (flaxseeds, chia seeds)
- Mid Meal: 1 orange/ apple/ pomegranate
- Lunch: Bran chapatti with dal/ mixed veg + salad + cucumber mint raita
- Evening Snack: 1 cup green tea (without milk/ sugar) + handful of roasted chana or roasted makhana
- Pre-Dinner: 1 bowl vegetable soup (without corn-starch)
- Dinner: Ragi cheela / Ragi dosa with tomato chutney or Toast with sautéed veggies
- Post-Dinner- 1 cup lukewarm turmeric milk (without sugar)
Also read: The Easiest Diet Plan To Manage Hypertension
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.