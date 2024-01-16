10 Amazing Health Benefits Of Consuming Cardamom
Here we list the various amazing health benefits of consuming cardamom.
Cardamom is a versatile spice native to India and commonly used in Asian and Middle Eastern cuisine. It offers numerous health benefits due to its rich composition of essential nutrients and bioactive compounds. In this article, we list the various amazing health benefits of consuming cardamom.
10 Ways in which consuming cardamom can boost our health:
1. Improved digestion
Cardamom contains essential oils, primarily cineole, which have been found to enhance digestion. It stimulates the production of enzymes responsible for digestion and promotes the secretion of bile and gastric juices, aiding in the breakdown of food and preventing indigestion, bloating, and constipation.
2. Anti-inflammatory properties
The presence of certain compounds like α-pinene and β-pinene in cardamom offers anti-inflammatory effects. These compounds help reduce inflammation in the body, mitigating conditions like arthritis and preventing chronic diseases associated with inflammation.
3. Antioxidant activity
Cardamom is a rich source of antioxidants that help neutralise harmful free radicals in the body. The antioxidants present, such as terpenes and flavonoids, protect cells from oxidative damage, reducing the risk of chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular diseases.
4. Enhanced heart health
Cardamom has been linked to heart health due to its ability to reduce blood pressure and lower cholesterol levels. The antioxidants in cardamom help prevent the oxidation of LDL cholesterol, thereby reducing the accumulation of plaque in arteries and reducing the risk of heart diseases.
5. Diabetes management
Consuming cardamom may help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin resistance. Certain compounds in cardamom have been found to improve glucose metabolism, increasing insulin sensitivity and reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
6. Anti-cancer effects
Cardamom contains compounds like limonene and cineole, which exhibit anti-cancer properties. These compounds have been found to inhibit the growth of cancer cells and induce apoptosis (cell death) in various types of cancer, including breast and colorectal cancer.
7. Oral health benefits
The antimicrobial properties of cardamom help combat oral infections and promote overall oral health. Chewing cardamom seeds or using its extract can help fight bacteria responsible for bad breath, gum infections, and tooth decay.
8. Respiratory health improvement
The expectorant properties of cardamom make it beneficial for respiratory health. It helps expel mucus and phlegm, relieving symptoms of respiratory conditions like cough, congestion, and asthma.
9. Mood enhancement
Cardamom contains natural compounds that act as mood enhancers and have a calming effect on the body. The aroma of cardamom is known to reduce stress, anxiety, and tension.
10. Detoxification
The diuretic properties of cardamom help promote kidney health and detoxification by increasing urine production. Regular consumption of cardamom can aid in flushing out toxins and preventing kidney stones.
In summary, the health benefits of consuming cardamom are linked to its rich composition of essential oils, antioxidants, phytochemicals, and other bioactive compounds. These compounds contribute to cardamom's ability to improve digestion, reduce inflammation, provide antioxidants, enhance heart health, manage diabetes, exhibit anti-cancer effects, promote oral and respiratory health, enhance mood, and aid in detoxification.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
