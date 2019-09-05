Cancer Is The Top Cause Of Deaths In High-Income Countries, Surpasses Heart Disease: Study
Cancer and heart disease: Two reports published in The Lancet revealed that cancer has surpassed heart disease as the leading cause of death in high-income countries. Heart disease, however, continues to be the leading cause of death globally.
Cancer causes more deaths in middle-aged people in high-income countries. Cancer has surpassed heart disease as the leading cause of death in middle-aged people in high-income countries. This was revealed in two reports published in The Lancet - that while heart disease continues to be the most common cause of death globally, cancer is now the leading cause of death in middle-aged adults. These reports were a part of Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology study, which was presented ESC Congress 2019 this week in Paris.
Poor lifestyle and diet are both considered to be the most common cause of cancer and heart disease.
Heart disease: most common causes
1. Smoking can cause high blood pressure and is one of the top causes of heart disease,
2. High blood pressure is a serious risk factor for heart disease. If your high blood pressure goes unmanaged, it can cause stroke and heart attack
3. High cholesterol can cause heart disease. When there is excessive cholesterol in your blood, it ends up building in walls of your arteries - leading to atherosclerosis (a form of heart disease). Consuming oily, deep fried, junk and processed food in excess can increase cholesterol levels.
4. Chronic stress can be harmful for your heart health. It can damage your arteries and may lead to heart diseases.
5. Being overweight can also put you at risk of heart disease.
6. Lack of physical activity and exercise may also increase risk of heart disease.
Cancer: most common causes
1. Age, gender, inherited genetic defects and skin type can influence risk of cancer.
2. Exposure to harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun can cause cancer
3. Intake of carcionogens or being exposed to toxic gas and fumes from industries can lead to cancer.
4. Poor diet which includes junk food, processed and packaged food can be a cause of cancer.
5. Smoking can increase risk of cancer. Smoking causes lung cancer by damaging cells that line the lung. Smoking even one cigarette changes lung tissue almost immediately. Cigarettes contain many carcinogens. Quit smoking as soon as you can to reduce risk of cancer.
6. Poor lifestyle, lack of sleep, binge-drinking are other common causes of cancer.
Cancer and heart disease: Tips for prevention
1. Healthy diet
A healthy and balanced diet can take you a long way in terms of preventing heart disease and cancer. Make sure your diet includes plenty of fresh vegetables and fruits. Prefer home-cooked food majority of the times, avoid aerated and sugary drinks and desserts. Limit their consumption as much as possible.
2. Exercise regularly and maintain a healthy weight
Regular exercise can ensure sufficient blood circulation, healthy heart rate, metabolism, and weight. It is the most important step towards preventing cancer, heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and numerous other ailments. If you are overweight, regular exercise and a healthy diet can together help you shed some extra kilos.
3. Sleep well
A good night's sleep can reduce the work of your heart, as blood pressure and heart rate go down at night. Lack of sleep can increase C-reactive protein (CRP) - which is released with stress and inflammation in the body. High CRP is considered to be a risk factor for heart disease.
4. Take less stress
As mentioned above, stress can increase risk of heart disease. It can increase risk of high blood pressure, cause hormonal imbalance, weight gain, etc.
5. Quit smoking and drinking
These two sedentary lifestyle habits can cause more harm to your health than you can imagine. Move more and sit less. Give up smoking and drinking for reducing risk of heart disease, cancer, fatty liver disease, high blood pressure, stroke, etc.
