Cancer

Vitamin A Can Reduce Risk Of Skin Cancer: Study; Other Benefits Of Vitamin A You Should Be Aware Of

Vitamin A and skin cancer: A study found that skin cancer risk is 17% lesser in people with high intake of Vitamin A as compared to those who consumed moderate amounts of Vitamin A through diet and supplements.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Aug 2, 2019 04:57 IST
3-Min Read
Vitamin A is considered to be important for healthy growth of skin cells

  1. Eat lots of fruits and vegetables to get sufficient Vitamin A
  2. Vitamin A is important for healthy vision
  3. It is important for a healthy reproductive system

Vitamin A is important for your eye health and bone health. But did you know that Vitamin A can reduce risk of skin cancer by 17%? Researchers have found that people with high intake of Vitamin A were found to have 17% less risk of getting skin cancer as compared to those who ate moderate amount of foods and supplements rich in Vitamin A. Results of the study give you yet another reason why you should include lots of fruits and vegetables in your daily diet. The study suggests that eating a diet rich in Vitamin A can reduce risk of skin cancer, including squamous cell carcinoma. Alongside, regular use of sunscreen and avoiding excess exposure to the sun can also reduce skin cancer risk.

Vitamin A is considered to be important for healthy growth and maturation of skin cells. Vitamin A enables the immune system to work normally and aids proper growth and development of babies in the womb. Around 900 mcg, 700 mcg and 300-600 mcg of Vitamin A is important for men, women and children and adolescents respectively, in a day.


Also read: Protein Linked To Skin Cancer Identified

Other health benefits of Vitamin A

1. Reduces acne

Vitamin A deficiency may increase risk of developing acne as it causes overproduction of protein keratin in hair follicles. This can increase risk of acne by making it difficult for dead skin cells to be removed from hair follicles, thus causing blockages and acne.

Vitamin A deficiency can cause acne
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Important for healthy reproductive system

Vitamin A is important for healthy growth and reproductive system in both men and women. It ensures normal development of foetus. Studies have shown that Vitamin A deficiency can affect production of sperm cells and even lead to infertility.

Also read: Does Smoking Really Lead To Skin Cancer? Here's The Theory

3. Offers protection from night blindness

If you want to preserve your eyesight, then Vitamin A is important for you! The vitamin is required to convert light that hits your eye into an electrical signal that can be sent to your brain. In fact, one of the first symptoms of Vitamin A deficiency is night blindness. Vitamin A is the primary component of rhodopsin, a pigment that is found in retina of the eye and is sensitive to light.

4. Supports bone health

Along with calcium and Vitamin D, Vitamin A too is important for bone health. People with Vitamin A deficiency have found to be at risk of developing bone fractures.

5. Supports immunity

Vitamin A helps in maintaining the body's natural defences. Vitamin a plays a role in production of white blood cells that help the body fight diseases. Deficiency of Vitamin A can increase risk of catching infections and also delay recovery when you fall sick.

Also read: Health Benefits Of Vitamin A: Healthy Vision, Skin And Much More

Vitamin A foods

Following are the foods rich in Vitamin A

  1. Leafy green veggies
  2. Eggs
  3. Sweet potato
  4. Carrots
  5. Black-eyed peas
  6. Broccoli
  7. Red bell peppers
  8. Papaya
  9. Meat
  10. Cod liver oil
Leafy green veggies are rich source of Vitamin A
Photo Credit: iStock

However, all of the aforementioned does not meant that you go overboard with Vitamin A consumption. Healthline says that excess of Vitamin A in the body by consuming supplements. It can lead to side effects like headache, nausea, dizziness and pain.

Focus on consuming a healthy balanced diet and it can make up for your daily Vitamin A requirement and also prevent cancer and numerous other diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

