Can Having Sex During Safe Period Prevent Unwanted Pregnancy?
It can be a task to calculate women's safe period, since it is totally dependent on their menstrual cycle. Moreover, despite less chances of pregnancy, there is no guarantee that a women will not conceive while having unprotected sex during her safe period.
Safe period is described as the period when a woman is unlikely to get pregnant even if she has unprotected sex. Studies say that women are most fertile at the time of ovulation, which usually occurs 12-14 days before your next period starts. Immediately after your period, it is quite unlikely that you will get pregnant, but there are always chances of unwanted pregnancy. In a general scenario, a woman's menstrual cycle could last for 28 days to 32 days.
However, there are times when women experience shorter or longer cycles through the month, and that may change their safe period too. So what is the best way to prevent unwanted pregnancy during safe period?
First of all, calculating your safe period is a very important. It depends on the length of a woman's menstrual cycle.
Your menstrual cycle begins on the first day of your period and ends on the day before you get your next period. Hence, the period for safe sex is from day 1 to day 7 of your period, and from day 19 to the beginning of your next cycle. This is valid for women whose menstrual cycle lasts for 28 days.
For people whose menstrual cycle lasts for 32 days, the period of having safe sex are the first 7 days of the cycle, and from day 22 to the beginning of the next cycle.
However, even if you become an expert in keeping a track of your menstrual cycle, there is no guarantee of preventing pregnancy. If you are really looking forward to no pregnancy, it is the best to use protection and relieve yourself of the worry.