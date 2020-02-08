Top Foods That Can Help You Boost Immunity And Fight Allergies
Right nutrition plays a tremendous role in reducing inflammation and boosts the immune system. Appropriate food habits can help in reducing the level of histamine in your body. Here are certain foods that can help in fighting allergies.
Add these foods to your diet for better immunity
Allergies caused during different seasons especially in winter are majorly triggered by indoor allergens, pollen, mould etc. It's true that medicine does a good job at keeping all the symptoms at bay; however certain fruits and vegetables help in fighting allergies.
Right nutrition plays a tremendous role in reducing inflammation and boosts the immune system. Appropriate food habits can help in reducing the level of histamine in your body. There are certain items or drinks that must be avoided in your day to day life, especially during winters to avoid allergic problems. Consuming alcohol during this season can add on undue stress to your body, so it is not recommended.
Here are some of the foods that help in improving immunity and fight allergies
1. Turmeric - Curcumin is a polyphenolic phytochemical present in turmeric which inhibits histamine release, helps to minimize irritation and swelling caused by allergic rhinitis and reduces the allergic response.
2. Hot coffee, tea, green tea acts as an anti-inflammatory home remedy for allergies. Tea is a natural anti-histamine agent, so adding this to the diet can help in reducing morning sneezing.
3. Citrus fruits prevent common cold. Eating foods high in Vitamin C decreases allergic rhinitis. Example: Orange, grape fruit, lemon, sweet lime, Amla.
4. Tomato- Lycopene is present in tomato helps in alleviating systemic inflammation. Lycopene easily gets absorbed into the body, when it is cooked properly.
5. Salmon, oily fish is rich in omega 3 fatty acids which decreases the narrowing of airways in some seasonal allergies.
6. Onion: Onion is rich in bioflavonoid which acts as anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidants. It also contains quercetin a chemical compound that has anti histamine properties which in turn reduce nasal congestion and inflammation.
7. Yoghurts and probiotics can help in preventing allergic responses due to their anti-inflammatory effects. They contain friendly bacteria which helps regulate your immune system.
8. Honey is a cough suppressant and has anti-inflammatory effects. It helps in developing a tolerance level towards pollen which triggers allergies. It may prevent allergic problem in future as well.
9. Spices like anise seeds, cumin, black pepper, cinnamon break up congestion by stimulating mucosal cilia.
10. Magnesium rich foods like cashews, almonds, wheat bran are bronco dilators and an anti-histamine which helps to alleviate allergies
11. Include fruits and vegetables. Their natural anti-inflammatory effects can help relieve allergies.
12. Hydrate your body by including hot soups with cumin, ginger, and pepper. Drink 6 to 8 glasses of water preferably warm water.
13. Include balanced food in appropriate quantity with incorporation of exercise helps to manage and prevent allergies during the winter season.
(Ms. Karthigaiselvi. A, Chief dietitian, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Bangalore)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
