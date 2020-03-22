Tips To Boost Immunity: Try These Simple Ways To Improve The Functioning Of Your Immune System
Immunity boosting tips: It is vital to keep your immune system at its best to fight health risks like bacterial and viral infections. Here are some ways which can help you boost immunity.
Try these tips to boost immunity
HIGHLIGHTS
- A healthy diet can help you boost immunity
- You can fight diseases effectively with a strong immune system
- Stay active to keep the risk of several diseases at bay
Aging is a natural process that involves various phases. It involves a series of changes that happen in your body over a time period, which includes physical, psychological and social changes. One of the biggest impacts of aging is the gradual weakening of the immune system. As it deteriorates, your body produces lesser immune cells that fight off infections, pathogens, and viruses. This is why older people are more likely to catch infections, heal slowly and suffer severe complications from diseases and other ailments. The mortality rates of acute infections are approximately two to three times higher in older people when compared to young adults. The immune system goes through substantial changes that affect health and survival to a huge extent. Scientists believe that several factors affect your immunity.
Therefore, it is vital to keep your immune system at its best to fight health risks like bacterial and viral infections. Here are some ways which can help you boost immunity.
Ways to boost immunity naturally
1. Healthy eating
Micronutrient deficiencies are becoming common these days, both in older people and the young ones, mainly due to an improper diet. Children are not fond of green vegetables and gravitate more towards junk food, while older people tend to eat less as they age and stick to the same food items. These habits lead to deficiencies of zinc, iron, copper, folic acid, vitamin A, vitamin B and vitamin C, all of which are important for keeping your immune system performing at its peak. A more wholesome diet or dietary supplements will ensure that the body gets everything it needs and builds up the necessary antibodies and immunity to ward off any infection or disease.
2. Stay active
This one is for the older folks and those entering their midlife. Keeping in shape and staying active will help your immune system by making it stronger. Even moderate exercise is good, compared to no exercise at all. Research suggests that physical activities boost the production of immune system cells and antibodies. It may not mean going to the gym if you're over the age of 60 but moving around the house and taking brisk walks will help maintain the body's disease-fighting mechanism and muscle strength.
3. Sleeping well
Various medical studies have shown that people who don't sleep enough are more prone to health risks than those who get at least 7-8 hours of sleep. Even in the young and healthy, poor quality of sleep can lower immunity. Sleeping is vital for the body to perform self-repair and fight foreign entities that lead to inflammation and infection. Those who have trouble sleeping should seek medical attention, as it could be the sign of a sleeping disorder.
4. Fight stress
Though the link between stress and the immune system may not be a direct one, there are connections between stress and your vital bodily functions. Over time, stress lessens the immune response of the body and leads to major health concerns like heart-related diseases and psychological issues that affect well being. Managing stress and keeping it down is very important, especially in the 21st century, where the lifestyle is quite stress-inducing in itself. Find fun and productive ways to fight stress. Spending some quality time with loved ones or gardening or even meditation are some good ways to relax.
5. Practice good hygiene
Some habits can go a long way in keeping us from falling sick or passing infections, germs and bacteria to others. Building hygiene skills in children are essential as they will continue to do so when they are older. Washing your hands before and after eating, cooking food, using the toilet, cleaning and taking care of someone who's sick is paramount for keeping yourself protected. This is even more important for the elderly as the chances of them getting infected is much higher than younger folks. Use a sanitizer if soap and water are not handy.
6. Getting vaccinated
Vaccines may become slightly less effective as you age, but they still improve the chances of remaining healthy. Getting vaccinated when you're an infant is mandatory according to the National Immunisation Schedule or treating doctor. It would be wise to get the recommended vaccines to improve the body's ability to fight off any flu or illness that your immune system may not be able to deal with due to the declining number of antibodies and white blood cells.
Following a lifestyle that is healthier, combined with a balanced diet and good hygiene, it is possible to avoid most of the infections, bacteria, and viruses that are out there. Aging is a non-stop process, that is natural and beyond your control. From infancy to the later stage of life, you go through many changes, both on the inside and the outside. Therefore it is important to be prepared to face the challenges as you age and come out on the other side, healthier, happier and wiser.
(Inputs by- Dr. Deepak Parashar, Medical Officer, Healthians)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.