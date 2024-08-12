Home »  Living Healthy »  Is Drinking Black Coffee Daily Healthy?

Is Drinking Black Coffee Daily Healthy?

Here we outline the common benefits and downsides of consuming black coffee.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Aug 12, 2024 02:53 IST
3-Min Read
Is Drinking Black Coffee Daily Healthy?

Whether its healthy and unhealthy to consume black coffee daily can be affected by its quantity

Black coffee is simply coffee that is brewed without any added ingredients like milk, cream, or sugar. It's known for its rich, bold flavour and is a popular choice for those who prefer a more intense coffee experience. Black coffee is often considered healthy because it's low in calories and rich in antioxidants, which can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes. Additionally, it can boost metabolism, enhance cognitive function, and support liver health. However, black coffee can also be unhealthy if consumed in excess. High caffeine intake can lead to increased blood pressure, anxiety, digestive issues, and sleep disturbances. Additionally, over-reliance on black coffee for energy can result in dependency and withdrawal symptoms. In this article, we outline the common benefits and downsides of consuming black coffee.

5 Ways it's healthy to consume black coffee daily



1. Rich in antioxidants



Black coffee contains antioxidants like chlorogenic acid, which helps fight free radicals. These antioxidants reduce oxidative stress, lowering the risk of chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease.

2. Improves cognitive function

Caffeine in black coffee stimulates the central nervous system. It enhances focus, memory, and alertness, potentially lowering the risk of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Add image caption here

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Supports weight loss

Black coffee is low in calories and can boost metabolism. It increases fat burning by stimulating thermogenesis, aiding in weight management.

4. Reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes

Regular consumption of black coffee has been linked to improved insulin sensitivity. This can lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by regulating blood sugar levels.

Add image caption here

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Liver health

Studies suggest black coffee protects the liver from conditions like fatty liver disease. It reduces the risk of liver cirrhosis and liver cancer, promoting overall liver function.

Add image caption here

Photo Credit: Unsplash

5 Ways it's unhealthy to consume black coffee daily

1. Increased acid reflux

Coffee can relax the lower oesophageal sphincter, leading to acid reflux. This can cause heartburn and exacerbate conditions like GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease).

2. Addiction and dependency

Regular caffeine consumption can lead to physical dependence. Withdrawal symptoms like headaches, irritability, and fatigue may occur if coffee consumption is abruptly stopped.

3. Interference with sleep

Caffeine has a half-life of around 5-6 hours, meaning it stays in the system for a long time. Consuming black coffee later in the day can interfere with sleep patterns, leading to insomnia and poor sleep quality.

Add image caption here

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Bone health issues

Excessive coffee consumption can lead to calcium depletion. This may increase the risk of osteoporosis and bone fractures, especially in postmenopausal women.

5. Increased blood pressure

Caffeine can cause a short-term increase in blood pressure. For people with hypertension or heart conditions, this can be a significant health risk, potentially leading to cardiovascular issues.

Hypertension is also known as a silent killer as it does not show any symptoms

Photo Credit: iStock

The balance between the healthy and unhealthy aspects of black coffee consumption is crucial. Moderation and individual tolerance levels play significant roles in determining whether black coffee will have a net positive or negative effect on your health. Regular self-assessment and adjustments to your coffee habits can help maximise the benefits while minimising the risks.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases