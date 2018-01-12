What Is Bulletproof Coffee And How It Can Make You Lose Weight
This drink, created by Dave Asprey has taken the world. Hundreds of people post pictures of this drink every day over social media and boast about their weight loss regime.
Bulletproof coffee makes the stomach fuller for a longer period of time
HIGHLIGHTS
- Most celebrities are turning to this coffee for weight loss
- It keeps the stomach fuller for a longer time while preventing cravings
- Bulletproof coffee also helps in inducing mental clarity
Claimed to increase productivity, aid concentration, increase the half-life of the caffeine, remove the unpleasant 'jitteriness' associated with coffee and at the same time control appetite to help stave off snacking and hunger pangs, this miracle drink is relatively easy to make. Its components would be:
- Single source, organic coffee
- 1/4 -1/2 a stick of grass-fed, unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon of Brain octane oil/coconut oil (both contain MCT or medium-chain triglycerides)
The butter and MCT oil should first be blended with the coffee to make it creamy, before filtering and pouring into the chosen utensil.
It helps you lose weight
The most celebrated benefit of bulletproof coffee is that it helps lose weight. Several reports by numerous people about bulletproof coffee being selected as the main breakfast item as it keeps the stomach fuller for a longer time while preventing cravings have not stopped appearing since the genesis of this culinary masterpiece. It is so that the butter while ensuring a supply of antioxidants is a saturated fat which takes a long time to digest, hence prolonging the feeling of satiety in the one who consumes this coffee. The MCT in the oils balances ghrelin and CCK which are hunger hormones, keeping one full until lunch. MCT also converts rapidly into ketones that boost the metabolic rate, decrease the amount of fat stored, and burn the fat present.
It keeps you energetic
Bulletproof coffee is also said to supply the body with steady lasting energy as the saturated fat in grass-fed butter slows the absorption of caffeine, which gives one even energy for several hours instead of a caffeine spike and crash. Mental clarity is proclaimed to be another bonus, as the ketones are used by the brain more efficiently than carbs or sugar, providing it with an immediate access to energy. At low doses, bulletproof coffee can act as a mild cognitive enhancer. It can also help reduce anxiety, improve mood, and can help cognitive decline in older populations.
