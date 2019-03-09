Beware! If You Are Not Following These Meal Timings You Might Put On Weight; Expert Advice
Eat a balanced wholesome diet to support your organs, providing the right fuel for replenishment and to increase your vital life force by keeping your natural biological clock in rhythm.
You should try consuming your dinner between 7PM-8PM.
It doesn't matter whether you are a student or a corporate honcho, young or old- everyone has got twenty-four hours in a day, and the watches you wear or the mobiles you carry or the clocks you deck up your walls with always tic toc and show the uniformity of time in similar hours, minutes, and seconds. Quite similarly, your body also has an internal biological clock. It is an innate human system that regulates many vital functions while you are awake or asleep. Human biological clock is also referred to as "Circadian Rhythm" or "Circadian Clock" and is governed by both physiological and environmental factors.
It is a widespread misconception that biological clock affects only the sleep pattern, but the fact is that every cell in the body is regulated and governed by this Circadian Rhythm. Irregular meal timings, heavy meals, or eating too late- all these factors can significantly affect your body clock and lead to uncalled consequences of lifestyle diseases.
24 Hour Metabolic Process as per your Biological Clock
As soon as you wake up: Have a glass or two of lukewarm water, as your body is extremely dehydrated during your sleep hours. Drinking water will curb this dehydration, will increase your energy, and reduce inflammation. You may have lukewarm fenugreek seeds water, carom seed (ajwain) water or squeeze in half a lemon in to your glass. Drinking water on an empty stomach also helps in proper bowel movements, prevents constipation, and relieves from bad digestion.
5 AM - 7 AM: Large Intestine- It is the perfect timings to empty your bowels as the large intestine is the most active during this period of 24-hours. This will also aid in movement of lymphatic system and removal of toxins from the body.
7 AM - 9 AM. - Stomach - This is the best time to treat your body with a nourishing breakfast. Your digestive fire (the secretion of digestive enzymes) is at the peak during these hours. In fact, not having a nutritious breakfast can lead to insulin resistance and can make you prone to develop Type II diabetes or can give rise to unwanted weight gain.
9 AM - 11 AM. - Pancreas- the breakfast that you have consumes now passes down from the stomach. Pancreas during these hours continues the digestive process by releasing various enzymes. If you tend to wake up slightly late, you may have your breakfast during this time also.
11 AM-1 PM. - Heart - This is the time for your natural "RO" system of the body to begin functioning most effectively, especially by transporting the digested nutrients through the blood vessels to the entire body.
1PM -3 PM - Small Intestine - Best time to consume your lunch is within this time frame. You should intake proteins, complex carbs and fibre rich foods to let your body receive maximum nourishment and at the same time keeping the digestion healthy and intact.
3 PM- 5 PM. - Brain - Post 3 PM is the time when your brain requires a lot of glucose to produce energy for focus and concentration. This is the optimal time of day for focus, mental clarity and cognitive function. If you have not taken a proper lunch before this window period, you may tend to binge eat or crave for sugary foods. So, ensure you intake a healthy lunch in your daily diet regime. Avoid having tea or coffee during this time and ensure to take adequate hydration.
7 PM - 9 PM: Circulation of nutrients You should try consuming your dinner between 7PM-8PM, because after this period, your BMR (basal metabolic rate) slows down, and digestion will become more sluggish. After you finish your dinner, the endocrine system adjusts the homeostasis of the body based on electrolyte and enzyme replenishment. Your body is set to perform leisure activities like connecting with friends and family or taking a post dinner walk
9 PM- 11 PM - Melatonin - Melatonin is a hormone secreted by pineal gland that helps in maintaining sleep cycle. It is also known as the "sleep hormone". Daytime melatonin levels are almost negligible because bright light can inhibit the release of melatonin. Artificial lighting can also prevent the proper release of melatonin; this is why you might be having difficulty in sleeping with the lights on.
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
