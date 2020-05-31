World Meditation Day 2020: A Beginner's Guide To Meditation
World Meditation Day 2020: Meditation has several physical and mental health benefits for all age groups. In order to receive the benefits of meditation, these are the preliminary steps that you need to follow.
World meditation Day 2020: Try meditation to relieve stress effectively
Meditation is a practice which is a subset of yoga and spirituality has many different levels to it- beginner, intermediate, advance and expert. Meditation is an important tool used for self-realization, and perfection of the self. There are different techniques of meditation that are specifically suitable for the different levels. Meditation has several physical and mental health benefits for all age groups. Before you begin your journey of meditation it is important to start off with certain steps that can make you into a strong container to receive energies. In order to receive the benefits of meditation, these are the preliminary steps that you need to follow. It is recommended that you include an asana practice into your daily routine. The following asanas of Vrikshasana (Tree Pose) and Padmasana (Lotus Pose) prepare your mind and body for a meditative state. It is ideal to start your day with this practice to gain energy, focus and improve your productivity. Practise holding these postures for a long duration to increase your capacity to receive. The more you practise, the greater are the benefits.
Meditation for beginners
1. Vrikshasana
Formation of the posture
- Begin by standing in Samasthithi.
- Lift your right leg off the floor and balance your body weight on your left leg
- Place your right foot on your lift inner thigh
- Place it as close to your groin as possible
- You may support your foot with your palms to bring it in place
- After you find your balance, join your palms in Pranam Mudra at your heart chakra
- Raise your Pranam towards the sky
- Straighten your elbows and ensure that your head is in between your arms
- Repeat the same with the alternate leg
- Hold eight to ten breaths
Breathing Methodology - Inhale and exhale normally while practicing this asana.
2. Padmasana
Formation of the posture
- Sit in Ardha Padmasana with your right foot over your left thigh
- Lift your left foot and place it on your right thigh facing up
- Pull your feet closer to your hips
- Drop your knees to the floor
- Place your palms on your knees facing up
- Hold the asana for a while
- Repeat with the other leg
3. Dhyan Mudra
Dhyan mudra is also known as Samadhi mudra. The word Dhyan in Sanskrit is made up of - Dh which means "Eclipse or Mind" and Yana which means "moving" or "going". Dhayan is known as meditation in English.
Formation
- While you can assume any comfortable posture such as Sukhasana, Padmasana, Ardha Padamasana; the ideal posture is Siddhasana
- Hold this posture of Siddhasana for up to 5 minutes and keep your back straight
- Close your eyes and take some deep breaths with the awareness of the breathing process
- Now form Dhyan mudra
- Bring your hands in your lap and make a bowl shape with the hands
- Place your left hand first and then bring your right hand on top with your palms facing up
- Then you can change this by placing your left palm over your right palm- this is especially for beginners
- Both thumbs should touch each other
- The fingers are extended
- Your hands should be placed on the level of the stomach or the thighs
Practise this for duration of 3 months holding the mudra for 10-15 minutes every day. Then slowly increase the duration to 20-30 minutes of practice. This will cause the alignment of your body frequencies, energies and vibrations. It rewires the brain, balances your emotions and you will be able to observe your thoughts, perceptions purifying you. This is the dynamic impact of Dhyan Mdra, it works on everyone and helps you to progress from whichever level that you are on.
When you hold Dhyan mudra, you are connecting with all the universal elements of Akash, Vayu, Agni, Jal, and Prithvi. All these elements individually have unbelievable power; the combination of these elements is the basis for human existence. Just by holding this Dhyan Mudra you can enter into a meditative state. In this way begin your meditation journey with observation of your breath and work your way upwards to higher levels of meditation.
(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)
