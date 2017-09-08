ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Baba Ramdev's Top 10 Tips To Lose Weight

Baba Ramdev's Top 10 Tips To Lose Weight

Known for his work in ayurveda, business, politics and agriculture, Baba Ramdev has found the cure to various health problems.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 8, 2017 05:03 IST
2-Min Read
Baba Ramdev's Top 10 Tips To Lose Weight

You name the problem and Baba Ramdev has the solution.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Drink water regularly
  2. Avoid late night snacks
  3. Incorporate fiber in your diet
You name the problem and Baba Ramdev has the solution. Known for his work in ayurveda, business, politics and agriculture, Baba Ramdev has found the cure to various health problems. He is the founder of Patanjali. Patanjali Yogpeeth is an institute founded for the promotion and practice of Yoga and Ayurveda. Apart from this, Patanjali Ayurved is a consumer packaged goods company, based in Haridwar, that was started by Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna in 2006. Baba Ramdev said that the remedy of all illnesses lies in yoga and healthy lifestyles. Baba Ramdev is a 51-year-old man from Haryana, India. He popularized Yoga in India and abroad like no other. Here are a few of his tips that will help you shed those extra kilos.

Bid goodbye to carbs

Eat healthy, stay healthy! Avoid eating items such as flour, sugar, starchy vegetables like potatoes, and most grains. These foods cause blood sugar to spike and the pancreas to release insulin to turn all that excess sugar into fat. Make it a point to avoid eating these items regularly.

Drink water regularly

It's very important to eliminate soda, sweet teas, highly sugared coffee drinks, processed fruit juices and alcohol from your diet. Instead, drink water as it helps flush toxins from your system. Several studies recommend that women consume 2.8 quarts of water and men consume 3.9 quarts every day.
baba ramdev diet

Incorporate fibre in your diet.
Photo Credit: iStock


Incorporate fiber in your diet

Fiber helps you to cut your food cravings and act as natural appetite suppressant. Also most of the fiber rich foods are low on the fat content. Evidence is now growing to support the notion that foods containing soluble fibre (such as oats, rye barley, and beans) can have a positive influence on cholesterol, triglycerides, and other particles in the blood that affect the development of heart disease. Adding fibre to the diet helps regulate blood sugar levels, which is important in avoiding diabetes.
baba ramdev diet

Incorporate fibre in your diet.
Photo Credit: iStock


Avoid late night snacks

You are more likely to gain weight when you eat at night because your metabolic rate slows down and you are no longer active so you don't burn many calories. So avoid eating food after 9 pm. If your late-night eating includes buttery grilled cheese, ice cream, or gobs of peanut butter, its time to switch to healthier options.

Eat small meals to increase metabolism

Make it a ritual to eat 5-6 small meals every 2-3 hours daily. It has been scientifically proven that by eating frequently, you will raise your body's natural metabolism. That means your body will burn more fat naturally.

Time to switch to a Baba Ramdev style diet!

 


 

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------