Baba Ramdev's Top 10 Tips To Lose Weight
Known for his work in ayurveda, business, politics and agriculture, Baba Ramdev has found the cure to various health problems.
You name the problem and Baba Ramdev has the solution.
Bid goodbye to carbs
Eat healthy, stay healthy! Avoid eating items such as flour, sugar, starchy vegetables like potatoes, and most grains. These foods cause blood sugar to spike and the pancreas to release insulin to turn all that excess sugar into fat. Make it a point to avoid eating these items regularly.
Drink water regularly
It's very important to eliminate soda, sweet teas, highly sugared coffee drinks, processed fruit juices and alcohol from your diet. Instead, drink water as it helps flush toxins from your system. Several studies recommend that women consume 2.8 quarts of water and men consume 3.9 quarts every day.
Incorporate fiber in your diet
Fiber helps you to cut your food cravings and act as natural appetite suppressant. Also most of the fiber rich foods are low on the fat content. Evidence is now growing to support the notion that foods containing soluble fibre (such as oats, rye barley, and beans) can have a positive influence on cholesterol, triglycerides, and other particles in the blood that affect the development of heart disease. Adding fibre to the diet helps regulate blood sugar levels, which is important in avoiding diabetes.
Avoid late night snacks
You are more likely to gain weight when you eat at night because your metabolic rate slows down and you are no longer active so you don't burn many calories. So avoid eating food after 9 pm. If your late-night eating includes buttery grilled cheese, ice cream, or gobs of peanut butter, its time to switch to healthier options.
Eat small meals to increase metabolism
Make it a ritual to eat 5-6 small meals every 2-3 hours daily. It has been scientifically proven that by eating frequently, you will raise your body's natural metabolism. That means your body will burn more fat naturally.
