Here's Why You Should Incorporate Purple Coloured Foods In Your Diet
In mid of the green vegetables and red meat sect, there are some purple foods. Purple foods are blueberries, blackberries, purple cabbage, grapes, beetroot, etc. Know the many benefits of purple foods.
Purple foods are packed with health benefits
HIGHLIGHTS
- Purple foods are rich in anti-oxidants which protect you from cancer
- Purple foods keep your skin younger
- Anthocyanins in purple foods prevent cellular damage
A colourful life and a colourful diet will keep you happy and healthy. From green vegetables to red meats, incorporating colourful food in your diet will boost your health. In mid of the green vegetables and red meat sect, there are some purple foods. Purple foods are blueberries, blackberries, purple cabbage, grapes, beetroot, etc. and all these are rich in anti-oxidants which protect you from cancer, inflammation and obesity. Swasti Aggarwal, food strategist at Foodhall, and Nishant Chaubey, corporate chef at Roseate House, list the many reasons why you must include purple foods in your diet.
1. Purple foods are great for your skin. Blueberries, blackberries and plums are anti-oxidant rich foods which your skin against radical damage and help in keeping your skin younger.
2. It is helpful in fighting cancer. Purple cabbage, onion, eggplant, blueberries, blackberries, black current and concord grapes have a natural pigment called flavonoids. This also included resveratrol which regulates blood pressure and protects you from cancer.
3. Anthocyanins in purple sweet potatoes aid digestion and have anti-inflammatory properties. Anthocyanins in purple foods prevent cellular damage and help in healing cells.
4. Anthocyanins and pro-vitamin A carotenoids in purple carrots aid weight loss. Purple cauliflower, black rice, purple asparagus, elderberries, acai, purple sweet potatoes, purple corn and cereal are the foods rich in these minerals and help control glucose levels and manage body weight.
5. In case you are dealing with hair fall, have blackberries. They also prevent ageing.