Ayurvedic Herbs To Help Control Uric Acid Levels
These Ayurvedic herbs can be beneficial for managing uric acid levels when incorporated into a balanced diet and lifestyle.
Certain Ayurvedic herbs can aid in the elimination of uric acid from the body
Ayurveda, an ancient system of medicine originating in India, offers various herbs believed to help control uric acid levels. In this article, we discuss some popular Ayurvedic herbs you can try to control your uric acid levels.
Here are 10 Ayurvedic herbs commonly used to control uric acid levels:
1. Giloy
Giloy possesses anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation associated with high uric acid levels. It also supports kidney function, aiding in the elimination of uric acid. Giloy can be consumed in the form of a decoction, powder, or juice. It's often taken with honey or water.
2. Gokshura
Mechanism: Gokshura has diuretic properties, promoting urine production and aiding in the elimination of uric acid from the body. It also helps in maintaining kidney health. Gokshura can be consumed as a powder, capsule, or decoction. It's often taken with water or milk.
3. Haritaki
Haritaki possesses detoxifying properties and helps regulate digestion. It may aid in reducing uric acid levels by improving overall digestive function and elimination. Haritaki can be consumed as a powder, decoction, or in tablet form. It's often taken with warm water or honey.
4. Punarnava
Punarnava is known for its diuretic properties, promoting urine output and aiding in the elimination of toxins, including uric acid, from the body. Punarnava can be consumed as a decoction, powder, or in tablet form. It's often taken with water or buttermilk.
5. Triphala
Triphala is a combination of three fruits: Amalaki, Bibhitaki, and Haritaki. It supports digestion, detoxification, and elimination, which may help in managing uric acid levels. Triphala is commonly consumed as a powder mixed with warm water or honey. It can also be taken in capsule form.
6. Amla
Amla is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress associated with high uric acid levels. It also supports kidney function. Amla can be consumed fresh, as a juice, or in powdered form mixed with water or honey.
7. Neem
Neem possesses anti-inflammatory and detoxifying properties that may help reduce inflammation and eliminate toxins, including uric acid, from the body. Neem leaves can be consumed as a tea, or neem powder can be mixed with water or honey.
8. Shilajit
Shilajit is rich in minerals and fulvic acid, which may help improve kidney function and aid in the elimination of uric acid from the body. Shilajit is typically consumed as a resin dissolved in water or milk. It can also be taken in capsule form.
9. Turmeric
Turmeric contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It may help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress associated with high uric acid levels. Turmeric can be consumed fresh, as a powder, or in capsule form. It's often mixed with warm milk or water.
10. Coriander
Coriander seeds have diuretic properties and may help increase urine output, aiding in the elimination of uric acid from the body. Coriander seeds can be consumed as a tea or decoction. They can also be ground into a powder and added to various dishes.
It's essential to consult with a qualified healthcare practitioner before starting any herbal regimen, especially if you have existing health conditions or are taking medications.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
