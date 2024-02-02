Avoid These Dry Fruits First Thing In The Morning; Here Are The Foods You Should Have
These dry fruits are not necessarily bad for us if consumed in the morning, but they may cause discomfort or digestive issues when eaten on an empty stomach.
While there are no specific dry fruits that should not be eaten first thing in the morning, we discuss some dry fruits that can cause discomfort or are not ideal to consume on an empty stomach.
6 Dry fruits you should avoid consuming in the morning:
1. Dates
Dates are high in natural sugars and fibre, which can lead to a sudden spike in blood sugar levels if consumed in large quantities on an empty stomach.
2. Raisins
Raisins are rich in fibre and can cause stomach discomfort, gas, or bloating if consumed on an empty stomach.
3. Prunes
Prunes have a natural laxative effect due to their high fibre content. Consuming them on an empty stomach may cause digestive issues or an upset stomach.
4. Apricots
Dried apricots contain high levels of insoluble fibre, which can lead to digestive problems if eaten excessively in the morning.
5. Figs
Figs are nutrient-dense fruits, and consuming them on an empty stomach can cause digestive issues or discomfort due to their high fibre content.
6. Cherries
Eating cherries on an empty stomach can sometimes trigger acid reflux or heartburn due to their acidity.
These dry fruits are not necessarily bad for us if consumed in the morning, but they may cause discomfort or digestive issues for some individuals when eaten on an empty stomach. It is generally suggested to have a balanced breakfast with a variety of food groups, including proteins, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Read on as we share a list of foods you can consume in the morning for better health.
6 Foods you should consume instead:
1. Oatmeal
Oatmeal is a nutritious breakfast option that provides fibre, vitamins, and minerals. It helps in regulating blood sugar levels, aids digestion, and keeps you feeling full.
2. Greek yogurt
Greek yogurt is a protein-rich breakfast food that promotes satiety and helps build and repair muscles. It also contains probiotics that support a healthy gut and strengthens the immune system.
3. Eggs
Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein and provide essential nutrients like vitamin D, vitamin B12, and choline.
4. Berries
Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre. They promote brain health, boost immunity, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
5. Whole-grain bread
Opting for whole-grain bread instead of dry fruits provides complex carbohydrates that release energy slowly throughout the morning. This helps in maintaining stable blood sugar levels and avoiding energy crashes.
6. Smoothies
Smoothies made with a blend of fruits, vegetables, and a protein source (like Greek yogurt or protein powder) are a nutritious choice for breakfast.
These breakfast foods are a better alternative to dry fruits in the morning because they offer a wider range of nutrients, including proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates. Unlike some dried fruits that can be high in added sugars or preservatives, these foods are generally low in added sugars and instead offer natural sugars along with their beneficial nutrients. Additionally, consuming these foods in the morning can provide sustained energy, support satiety, aid in proper digestion, and promote overall health and well-being.
