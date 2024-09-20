Nutritionist’s Healthy Spinach Egg Wrap Recipe Is Loaded With Vitamins And Protein
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a recipe for a Spinach Egg Wrap for those who want to enjoy a delicious yet nutritious meal at any time of the day
According to nutritionist Mukerjee, spinach is rich in iron, vitamins and antioxidants
With junk food becoming a part of our daily lives, digestion issues are affecting people of all age groups. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, who frequently shares recipes to tackle lifestyle-related problems, is back with her latest video addressing constipation. In an Instagram post, she features a recipe by Zarina Brown and reveals the health benefits of the ingredients used. “Constipated? Try sneaking in some spinach into your meals,” reads the note at the beginning of her video. Ms. Mukerjee demonstrates how to prepare a spinach egg wrap, which is packed with vitamins and protein.
The caption of her video reads, “Welcome to Episode 5 of Tasty Truths. Looking for a delicious and nutritious meal that fits any time of day? Meet the Spinach Egg Wrap! This wrap is loaded with chicken, creamy avocado, and a touch of cream cheese or swap it with hung yoghurt for a healthier twist! Spinach and eggs add a punch of vitamins and protein, making this a perfect option for breakfast, an on-the-go lunch, or a light dinner.”
The nutritionist also expresses her gratitude to Zarina Brown for the recipe. She adds, “Huge thanks to Zarina Brown for this mouthwatering recipe.”
Check out the recipe-
- Break four eggs into a bowl.
- Add fresh green spinach and salt to the eggs.
- Then, whisk the ingredients together in a mixer grinder.
- Take the adequately whisked paste out of the pan and leave it to dry after closing the lid of the pan. It will come out as a roll.
- Apply fresh cream on one side of the roll and add grilled or cooked chicken, avocados and a few more spinach leaves.
- Next, cut the wraps in half and season them with pepper and sesame seeds on top of it.
- Finally, serve the wraps with freshly cut cucumbers. You can also add a healthy drink (made up of green vegetables like cucumber, kale, spinach or arugula) to accompany the meal.
Anjali Mukerjee also shared the benefits of spinach egg wrap:
- Spinach: According to Ms Mukerjee, spinach is rich in iron, vitamins and antioxidants. It is a powerhouse of nutrients.
- Eggs: Nutritionist says eggs are packed with protein and essential fats, keeping you full and energised.
- Avocado: It is full of heart-healthy fats and fibre, adding creaminess without the guilt.
- Chicken: “A lean source of protein that helps build and repair muscles,” says Ms Mukerjee.
- Hung Yoghurt: The optional addition to the healthy meal is hung yoghurt, which, according to the nutritionist, is a probiotic-rich alternative to cream cheese. It aids digestion and boosts gut health.
This spinach egg wrap recipe is not only healthy but also delicious.
