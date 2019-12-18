ASK OUR EXPERTS

Are Your Cholesterol Levels Healthy? Understand These Symptoms Of Poor Cholesterol Levels

Are Your Cholesterol Levels Healthy? Understand These Symptoms Of Poor Cholesterol Levels

Poor cholesterol levels can affect your heart health and contribute to many health issues. One should not bad cholesterol levels. Here are a few symptoms one may notice due to high cholesterol levels. Also know ways to maintain healthy cholesterol levels.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Dec 18, 2019 04:13 IST
2-Min Read
Are Your Cholesterol Levels Healthy? Understand These Symptoms Of Poor Cholesterol Levels

Cholesterol: Poor cholesterol levels can increase the risk of heart diseases

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Manage your cholesterol levels on time
  2. Smoking can also contribute to bad cholesterol
  3. You must consume a healthy diet for better cholesterol levels

Poor cholesterol levels are associated with many health issues. It majorly affects your heart health. Bad cholesterol can cause the deposition of plaque in the arteries which restricted the free flow of blood. Poor blood flow can increase the risk of heart diseases. Bad cholesterol can also increase the risk of stroke and hypertension. Most people ignore cholesterol levels and the adverse effects associated with it. This silently increases the risk of many health conditions. Cholesterol levels can be checked with a simple test. You can also notice some symptoms and changes which can hint poor cholesterol levels. Here are some common symptoms which you must know.


Symptoms of poor cholesterol levels

  1. High cholesterol levels generally do not show any signs and symptoms but it can cause serious health issues like a sudden heart attack or a stroke
  2. One can also notice yellowish growth or lesions on the skin called xanthomas
  3. Obesity is a common factor seen in people with high cholesterol levels

Also read: Know Why Your Cholesterol Is High: Best Foods, Lifestyle Tips For Cholesterol By Our Expert

High cholesterol levels are associated with many serious health issues. You must get your cholesterol levels checked at least once. You doctor will advise you some test to check cholesterol levels. Controlling your cholesterol on time can help cut various risks linked with bad cholesterol.

k602n5fg

Control your cholesterol levels on time to fight the risk of heart diseases
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: The Perfect Guide To Lower Your Cholesterol Naturally: Some Important Tips Given By Our Nutritionist

How to maintain healthy cholesterol levels

Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is quite simple. You can make minor changes that can promote a healthy heart as well as healthy cholesterol levels. Here are some tips to maintain healthy cholesterol levels-

1. Know how to differentiate between good and bad fat; choose healthy fats

2. Exercise regularly; spend at least 30 minutes in exercising

3. Eat a healthy diet with fibre rich foods

4. Quit smoking

5. If you are overweight, you must lose weight

6. Drink alcohol in moderation; avoid as much as possible

Also read: Heart Health: Artery Cleansing Foods You Must Include In Your Diet

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Home Remedies

Coughing At Night? Try These Effective Home Remedies For A Good Night
Coughing At Night? Try These Effective Home Remedies For A Good Night's Sleep And Relief From Cough

FAQ

Read More»

