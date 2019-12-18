Are Your Cholesterol Levels Healthy? Understand These Symptoms Of Poor Cholesterol Levels
Poor cholesterol levels can affect your heart health and contribute to many health issues. One should not bad cholesterol levels. Here are a few symptoms one may notice due to high cholesterol levels. Also know ways to maintain healthy cholesterol levels.
Cholesterol: Poor cholesterol levels can increase the risk of heart diseases
HIGHLIGHTS
- Manage your cholesterol levels on time
- Smoking can also contribute to bad cholesterol
- You must consume a healthy diet for better cholesterol levels
Poor cholesterol levels are associated with many health issues. It majorly affects your heart health. Bad cholesterol can cause the deposition of plaque in the arteries which restricted the free flow of blood. Poor blood flow can increase the risk of heart diseases. Bad cholesterol can also increase the risk of stroke and hypertension. Most people ignore cholesterol levels and the adverse effects associated with it. This silently increases the risk of many health conditions. Cholesterol levels can be checked with a simple test. You can also notice some symptoms and changes which can hint poor cholesterol levels. Here are some common symptoms which you must know.
Symptoms of poor cholesterol levels
- High cholesterol levels generally do not show any signs and symptoms but it can cause serious health issues like a sudden heart attack or a stroke
- One can also notice yellowish growth or lesions on the skin called xanthomas
- Obesity is a common factor seen in people with high cholesterol levels
High cholesterol levels are associated with many serious health issues. You must get your cholesterol levels checked at least once. You doctor will advise you some test to check cholesterol levels. Controlling your cholesterol on time can help cut various risks linked with bad cholesterol.
How to maintain healthy cholesterol levels
Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is quite simple. You can make minor changes that can promote a healthy heart as well as healthy cholesterol levels. Here are some tips to maintain healthy cholesterol levels-
1. Know how to differentiate between good and bad fat; choose healthy fats
2. Exercise regularly; spend at least 30 minutes in exercising
3. Eat a healthy diet with fibre rich foods
4. Quit smoking
5. If you are overweight, you must lose weight
6. Drink alcohol in moderation; avoid as much as possible
