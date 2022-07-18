These 5 Food Items Can Help You To Manage Bad Cholesterol
These food items can be easily found in an Indian household.
Fenugreek seeds help lower bad cholesterol
When suffering from a case of bad cholesterol, simply intaking medicines isn't enough. These chronic illnesses require a person to become more conscious about lifestyle choices. Introducing changes to one's lifestyle is helpful in dealing with bad cholesterol. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal suggests that some simple food items can improve this health condition. And, these food items can be easily found in Indian households. The nutritionist gave us a list of five foods which can be eaten in order to deal with bad cholesterol. These food items are rich in nutrients that are good for this health condition. Take note of these food items that are good for patients suffering from bad cholesterol.
1. Garlic
Garlic isn't simply used to make food taste better. It has medicinal benefits too, especially in the case of bad cholesterol. Intake of garlic lowers cholesterol to almost 90 per cent in patients.
2. Coriander seeds
Coriander seeds are found in most Indian kitchens. The reason they are included in many Indian dishes is that they are not only flavourful but also beneficial for one's health. Coriander seeds have cholesterol-lowering agents. It includes nutrients like folic acid, vitamin A, vitamin C and beta carotene, which is good for cholesterol.
3. Fenugreek seeds
Apart from being used as a flavouring agent, fenugreek seeds have great medicinal properties. It is rich in vitamin E and is good for diabetic patients and people suffering from cholesterol.
4. Whole grains
Whole grains have grown in popularity across the globe. And they come with their own share of health benefits. Whole grains like barley and oats are rich sources of high soluble fibre and hence, are good to deal with bad cholesterol.
5. Vegetables
Vegetables are one of the most underrated food items in our diet. They are high in fibre and oxidants and low in calories, which makes them the perfect choice for patients with bad cholesterol. Include vegetables like bhindi, carrot and eggplant in your diet in order to reap benefits in the case of bad cholesterol.
